Daniel Radcliffe hopes JK Rowling’s comments don’t “tarnish” Harry Potter books for fans

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has spoken out about J.Ok. Rowling’s tweets concerning transgender folks, stating that he hopes her comments “is not going to taint” the books “an excessive amount of” for fans.

In assertion posted on the web site of The Trevor Mission, an LGBT suicide prevention charity, the actor wrote that “transgender girls are girls” and “any assertion on the contrary erases the identification and dignity of transgender folks”.

Radcliffe added that he felt “compelled to say one thing” in response to Rowling’s highly-criticised tweets by which she took problem with the phrase ‘individuals who menstruate’, as he felt the creator was “unquestionable accountable for the course his life has taken”.

The star of the magical franchise additionally apologised to anybody who “expertise of the [Harry Potter] books has been tarnished or diminished” by the comments.

“If these books taught you that love is the strongest power within the universe, able to overcoming something; in the event that they taught you that energy is present in range, and that dogmatic concepts of pureness result in the oppression of susceptible teams; in the event you consider {that a} specific character is trans, non-binary, or gender fluid, or that they’re homosexual or bisexual; in the event you discovered something in these tales that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life – then that’s between you and the ebook that you simply learn, and it’s sacred,” he mentioned.

“It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments is not going to taint that an excessive amount of,” he added.

‘Individuals who menstruate.’ I’m positive there was once a phrase for these folks. Somebody assist me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Making a extra equal post-COVID-19 world for individuals who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.Ok. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Final week, Rowling tweeted an article discussing ‘individuals who menstruate’, including the caption: “I’m positive there was once a phrase for these folks. Somebody assist me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

After being accused of transphobia by some customers, Rowling responded with: “If intercourse isn’t actual, there’s no same-sex attraction. If intercourse isn’t actual, the lived actuality of ladies globally is erased. I do know and love trans folks, however erasing the idea of intercourse removes the power of many to meaningfully talk about their lives. It isn’t hate to talk the reality.”

The tweets acquired backlash from numerous celebrities, together with Jameela Jamil and transgender actress Patti Harrison in addition to many customers on the positioning.

