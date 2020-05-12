Daniel Silva Will Reportedly Be Arrested in Corey La Barrie’s Death – Variety

UPDATE: The Los Angeles Police Division has arrested “Ink Grasp” star Daniel Silva for homicide, it introduced Monday evening.

Silva was arrested in the demise of YouTuber Corey La Barrie, who was a passenger with him in a automotive crash in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, in response to TMZ. It was La Barrie’s 25th birthday.

Whereas they initially wouldn’t affirm names, a spokesperson for the LAPD advised Variety earlier on Monday that there was a automotive accident at Hudson Road and Carpenter Avenue at about 9 p.m. Sunday. The driving force and passenger had been transferred to a hospital, the place the passenger died from his accidents. The driving force didn’t maintain life-threatening accidents, however remains to be being handled, and will likely be booked on an “open cost” when he’s launched from the hospital.

In keeping with TMZ, Silva remains to be being handled for a damaged hip.

Extra particulars are pending concerning the character of the accident. Nonetheless, in an Instagram put up on Monday, La Barrie’s brother Jarrad stated Corey died “in a automotive accident together with his drunk pal driving.”

“That is the toughest factor I’ve ever needed to do,” learn Jarrad’s caption. “I don’t how I’m suppose to do that with out you I miss you a lot already this isn’t truthful thanks for at all times being the very best large brother i may ask for i like you so f—ing a lot life’s by no means gonna be the identical with out you R.I.P.”

La Barrie was a YouTuber with over 300,000 subscribers and had participated in collaborations with different widespread YouTubers, together with David Dobrik.

Silva is a tattoo artist who has been featured on “Ink Grasp” a number of occasions. He had constructed a large following on social media, with greater than 1 million Instagram followers.

An e mail deal with listed for Silva didn’t instantly reply to Variety‘s request for remark.