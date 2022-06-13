Daniel Suárez became the first Mexican to win the Nascar

After a brilliant performance, the man from Monterrey dominated the Sonoma track and was crowned Nascar champion (Photo: Twitter/@NASCARONFOX)

The sport of Mexican motor racing experienced a historic feat because Daniel Suarezpilot of the Nascas Cup Seriesbecame the first Mexican to be crowned champion in the American competition. After a brilliant performance, Daniel took the circuit race Sonoma Raceway. The race held on the afternoon of Sunday, June 12, was set to be a memorable date for Nascar fans.

The team Trackhouse Racing Team celebrated the triumph of the pilot from Monterrey as he demonstrated the skills he has behind the wheel; With vehicle number 99, he wrote another chapter in the history of Mexican motorsports after crossing the finish line of the carrera Toyota/Save Mart 350.

With his triumph, Daniel became the fifth pilot not born in the United States to be crowned champion in a Nascar Series competition; he joined the select group of Juan Pablo Montoya -Colombian-, Marcos Ambrose -from Australia-, Earl Ross -Canadian- and Mario Andretti -originally from Italy- in taking the victory. In addition, he is also the second Latin American to take victory in the Nascar.

Daniel Suarez, first Mexican to win Nascar Cup (Photo: Instagram / @ daniel_suarezg)

Once Suárez crossed the finish line, the 30-year-old shared his excitement at having achieved victory:

“It’s a crazy day, I have so many thoughts in my head right now. I mean, it’s been a tough road, it’s been a tough ride in the Cup Series.”

And it is that he not only celebrated his feat, but also took advantage of the space with the international media to dedicate a few words to your countrysince he pointed out that the support he received at the beginning of his career allowed him to reach this day in which he consecrated himself Nascar champion. He dedicated a few words to his family, which were an essential part of his victory this Sunday.

Daniel Suarez, the first Mexican to win Nascar and the second Latin American to win (Photo: Twitter/@NASCAR)

“I have many people to thank in Mexico; my family, they never gave up on me, a lot of people did but they didn’t. I’m just glad we were able to make it work,” Daniel stated once he got out of the vehicle.

Within the festivities, he waved a Nascar flag, which had printed the mexican patriotic labaro. He also smashed a taco-shaped piñata along with all of his automotive gear.

Daniel Alejandro Suarez conducted his Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with a technique that allowed him to fend off Chris Buescher, RFK Racing driver, who followed him closely and threatened to take away first place in the competition. Despite this, the man from Monterrey was able to defend his advantage and maintain first place.

Daniel Suarez became the fifth driver not born in the US to win Nascar (Photo: Twitter/@NASCAR)

The feat of the Mexican pilot also stood out since his first Nascar victory came in his 195th career, that is, he competed in more than 100 Nascar tracks and competitions to finally realize his dream of getting on the podium in first place.

Once Daniel passed the finish line, Chris Buescher came in second and Michael McDowell of Front Row Motorsport came in third.

daniel alexander started his career in the sport of maximum speed in 2002with the support of the Telmex team competed in races K1. His talent earned him to be champion of the kartismo in 2007 after running in the Rotax World Cup. It was until the 2011 when he became the youngest driver to win a pole in Nascar Mexico Serieswhich earned him to reach the Nascar Pro Series East.

