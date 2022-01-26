Daniil Medvedev had another crossroads with the public at the Australian Open: he spoke about Djokovic and was booed

Daniil Medvedev had another crossover with the public by naming Djokovic at the Australian Open

If there is a player who has starred in highly attractive matches in the current edition of the Australian Open, that’s the russian Daniil Medvedev, top seed, who on Wednesday came back from two sets down and saved a match point to prevail by by 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5 and 6-4 to canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. Although he is also the tennis player who has had the most crosses with the public in Melbourne.

After the intense game in which he got his ticket to the semifinals, Medvedev spoke again with the interviewer of the tournament, the former player Jim Courier, who asked him how he managed to overcome a deficit of two sets. “It’s hard to say. I wasn’t playing at my best level. Not know what to do. I don’t know if people are going to like it but I said to myself ‘What would Novak do?’”said the 25-year-old Russian.

The murmurs of the public exploded immediately. The Russian player noticed this and tried to fix it quickly. “He is one of the best like Rafa (Nadal) or Roger (Federer), they won many games like this one”, he added.

The truth is that Daniil Medvedev had already been at odds with the stands since his second-round match against Nick Kyrgios, where he had sparks with the spectators and accused them of having “a low IQ”.

The mention of Djokovic was not the only defiant gesture of Medvedev, who was between a rock and a hard place for much of the match against a Auger-Aliassime who displayed impressive tennis in the Rod Laver Arena. Despite playing a grueling match and coming back from two sets down for the second time in his career, he left a message on camera for his next opponent.

“I’m not tired”Medvedev wrote ahead of his semi-final match against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who hopes that the third time will be the charm in a semifinal of the Australian Open –he reached this stage in 2019 and 2021– after his brilliant performance on Wednesday against Jannik Sinner, whom he defeated by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2 in just over two hours.

There’s no doubt Daniil Medvedev will arrive physically exhausted to fight for a place in the final, since Auger-Aliassime, from 21 years, he demanded it to the maximum. The Russian tennis player took the victory after battling for four hours and 42 minutes, in a match in which he once again put on a show on the court but ended up again at odds with the Australian fans.

