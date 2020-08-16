Danijela Stajnfeld’s ‘Maintain Me Proper’ Examines Impact of Sexual Assault

“Maintain Me Proper,” a documentary by first-time Serbian director Danijela Stajnfeld, is for certain to shake this 12 months’s Sarajevo Movie Pageant with its exploration of sexual assault and its influence on survivors.

Stajnfeld, a celebrated actress in Serbia, left the nation for the U.S. a number of years in the past after she was sexually assaulted by a strong and well-known business determine. The assault left her traumatized and unable to talk about it for a very long time.

She finally made “Maintain Me Proper” in regards to the expertise and people of different victims of sexual assault who she met within the U.S. The movie, which screens in Sarajevo’s documentary competitors part, highlights the plight of survivors whose voices nonetheless go unheard even in right this moment’s post-#MeToo period.

Nonetheless affected by post-traumatic stress dysfunction when she arrived within the U.S., Stajnfeld says she slowly recovered with the assistance of associates. “I used to be struck by the truth that simply me talking about it, I can really begin to be okay. That’s the therapeutic. It was an enormous revelation for me.”

The expertise of restoration impressed Stajnfeld “to create one thing that may assist others. If a survivor can communicate with one other survivor, possibly they’ll really feel secure to share their story and in that approach get empowerment.”

After connecting with survivors’ organizations like RAINN (the Rape, Abuse & Incest Nationwide Community) and making use of to be a speaker, she contacted different survivors for what she initially deliberate as a brief YouTube video.

“I wished to make a 10-minute piece of simply folks sharing their tales, as a result of I spotted all of us have very totally different tales about how we bought to be assaulted, however all of us share related pathways as a result of all of us suffered stress on this house of silence and disgrace the place you can not discuss it – the results of being in that [confinement] are very related.”

Stajnfeld interviews a quantity of survivors, each feminine and male, together with a former Philadelphia police officer who misplaced her profession after she was assaulted by a superior officer, and a former sailor who spent 20 years dwelling in silence and denial after being assaulted within the navy on the age of 17. She additionally interviews a number of perpetrators within the movie, even discussing her personal expertise with the unidentified man who assaulted her.

Stajnfeld didn’t initially plan to incorporate her personal story within the movie, however as soon as she had made a primary tough lower, she realized she wanted so as to add her personal voice to the work, lending the movie a extra intimate and private tone. She discovered video diaries she had recorded following her assault and included the fabric within the movie, which can also be intercut with stark animated sequences.

In searching for to broaden the mission right into a function documentary, Stajnfeld met producer Mike Lerner of London-based Roast Beef Prods. by a mutual buddy, the late producer Avram Ludwig.

“I believe we have now to say that Avram Ludwig was an important particular person for each of us and a really artistic and superb particular person,” says Lerner. Recognizing the seriousness of the mission, Lerner agreed to provide the movie.

Stressing the timeliness of the subject material, Lerner notes that just lately printed statistics in Britain present an enormous decline within the prosecution of sexual assault and rape circumstances.

“In a approach this movie is a very apparent factor. However no person actually tackles it in the way in which that Danijela has. I believe the simplicity of its message is admittedly highly effective, and the truth that it’s not solely clearly Serbia or America, universally we’re simply up to now behind in actually understanding this subject and discovering methods to A) make it occur much less, and B) easy methods to actually cope with the aftermath. I’m very delighted to be working with Danijela on this and I hope that it’ll obtain all the things that we got down to do.”

Stajnfeld says making “Maintain Me Proper” has given her a “large sense of empowerment.” She is sharing her story and the tales of others to encourage and assist different survivors all over the world, most of whom are nonetheless in silence, she says. It’s essential for them to see that there are folks like them who haven’t reckoned with these crimes publicly or sought justice in courtroom “however who can nonetheless discover therapeutic, as a result of for many of us, sadly, justice will not be attainable, however therapeutic is.”

She provides: “I don’t want that personally, I don’t want justice. I bought my justice by making this movie. I bought my peace.”

To realize that peace, Stajnfeld additionally wanted to seek out compassion and understanding, one thing she realized was essential to discover within the movie. A complete understanding of the problem was not attainable with out exploring the experiences and mindsets of perpetrators, she provides, noting that many perpetrators have been themselves abused as kids.

Stajnfeld takes subject with the customarily easy and widespread view in Western tradition and society that perpetrators are monsters to be locked up.

It’s important to listen to them “as a result of these persons are not Martians, they don’t seem to be our enemies. These are folks in our communities,” she stresses. “Perpetrators are our neighbors, our academics, our bosses, our superiors, our members of the family, and till we as a society actually settle for that, we gained’t get anyplace.”