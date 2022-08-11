Danilo’s disqualifying blow to Zaracho in Palmeiras-Mineiro for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores

Danilo’s disqualifying kick to Matías Zaracho

In the second leg between Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores there was a brutal kick from Danilo to the Argentine Matias Zaracho, who was still able to stay on the field of play despite the violent actions of the Brazilian player. First the referee Eber Aquino He gave the local player a yellow card, but after the VAR call, he decided to expel him.

In the reiterations it was possible to observe how the former Racing’s leg bent, which fell on the field of play and was attended by his team’s assistants. The images were forceful and left the midfielder exposed, which at 28 minutes left his team, current two-time champion of the main club tournament in South America, with one less.

The match was charged with tension and high voltage, classic nuances of a Libertadores eliminatory instance and more between teams from the same country, which are so well known. The frictions were the order of the day and then they were admonished the own Zaracho, Guilherme Arana and Gustavo Gomez.

The thick weather remained and there were few emotions in San Pablo. In addition, the frictions continued and the judge drew another two red ones, at 81 Gustavo Scarpa and at minute 90 to Edward Vargas.

The best alternatives in Palmeiras-Atlético Mineiro

Given the 2-2 tie in the first leg, in which Mineiro was leading 2-0, Wednesday’s goalless draw forced a penalty shootout where Palmeiras converted all six of his shots and Atlético Mineiro suffered with the missed shot. by Rubens that settled the lawsuit and sealed the classification for the team from São Paulo, which in this series lost the first points in the competition since it had won all six games in its group and the two in the round of 16 against Cerro Porteño.

It was another success of those led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira who also led the team in the two Libertadores won. While the Galo changed coach halfway through the contest since the Argentine Anthony Mohammed he was released after getting through to the quarterfinals, and replaced him Alexi Stivalbetter known as Cuca.

Palmeiras, current two-time champion of the tournament, will play his fourth semifinal in the last five editions: 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022. He will seek his passage to the third final in a row and be able to reach another title, the fourth in the competition after his last two conquests and the first in 1999.

Now Palmeiras is waiting for the winner of the series between Estudiantes and Athletico Paranaense, who tied 0-0 in the first leg in Brazil. This Thursday will be played at La Plata from 9:30 p.m. and Pincha will seek a new semifinal and try to hit the next round. In the event that the Argentine team qualifies, it will cross paths with the Brazilians who won the final of their first Libertadores in 1968.

For the other key Vélez eliminated Talleres after beating him 1-0 in the second leg played in Córdoba and will face Flamengo in the semifinals, which left Corinthians on the road.

