Danish crime thriller DNA from creator of The Killing arrives at BBC

A brand new Danish crime thriller from one of the creator of The Killing is coming to the BBC, becoming a member of an extended checklist of Scandinavian TV sequence to be picked up by the broadcaster.

DNA, created by Torleif Hoppe, will air later this yr and boasts a powerful solid together with the Oscar nominated British actress Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Broadchurch).

Rampling is joined by Polish actress Zofia Wichlacz and an intensive checklist of Danish small-screen stars together with Anders W. Berthelsen (The Killing) and Nicolas Bro (The Bridge, The Killing), and Olivia Joof (Good Locations).

The eight-episode sequence focuses on a revered detective who discovers proof his daughter could also be alive 5 years after she had gone lacking as a child – and is aided by a seasoned French investigator who’s engaged on an identical case.

The BBC’s head of programme acquisition, Sue Deeks, stated of the programme, “Starting with a surprising occasion, DNA is an intriguing and surprising crime sequence which is able to maintain BBC viewers absorbed to the very finish.”

And Malika Abdellaoui, managing director at Newen Distribution added, “We’re extraordinarily proud to carry this very distinctive crimes sequence to the UK viewers and work with our lengthy companions of BBC.”

It’s not but clear which BBC channel the sequence shall be proven on, however prior to now Scandinavian dramas have discovered a house on BBC 4 – with current sequence broadcast on the channel together with Wisting, Twin and State of Happiness.

