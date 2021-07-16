Danish Siddiqui Demise: When Danish Siddiqui’s car was once attacked by way of rockets and perilous guns, watch video

International Information: Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui (Indian Picture Journalist Danish Siddiqui) was once assassinated within the Kandahar province of Afghanistan. Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzai gave details about this. Journalist Danish Siddiqui was once additionally attacked a couple of days in the past. At the moment he was once touring in a car with the safety forces, when RPG (rockets) and different unhealthy guns had been attacked. Journalist Siddiqui narrowly survived on this assault.Additionally Learn – Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui dies right through protection of Afghan Military and Taliban struggle in Kandahar

He captured this complete incident in his digicam and in addition shared the video on his Twitter take care of on July 13. He stated that the Humvi I (Humvee) I used to be touring with different Particular Forces, he was once additionally focused with no less than 3 RPG rounds and different guns. I used to be fortunate that I survived safely. Captured visuals of probably the most rockets hitting the highest of the armor plate. Additionally Learn – Video: PAK PM Imran Khan was once noticed working clear of this query, stated one thing like this on terrorism…

Watch the video here- Additionally Learn – Then ‘Taliban decree’ can be carried out – Homosexuals gets a dreadful dying, thieves can be bring to an end, know what the judges stated …

The Humvee through which I used to be travelling with different particular forces was once additionally focused by way of no less than 3 RPG rounds and different guns. I used to be fortunate to be secure and seize the visible of probably the most rockets hitting the armour plate overhead. %.twitter.com/wipJmmtupp — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

It’s recognized that once the dying of the son, the daddy instructed that about an hour in the past we were given details about our son. In reality, Danish Siddiqui was once on a reporting project with the Afghan safety forces, right through which he was once assassinated.

Professor Akhtar Siddiqui, father of Danish Siddiqui, a resident of Delhi, stated, ‘I were given details about my son about 1 hour in the past. The remaining time I spoke to my son was once two days in the past, and he was once more than happy at the moment. Danish Siddiqui won the Pulitzer Prize within the yr 2018 (Pulitzer Prize) Rohingyas had been awarded this award. (Rohingya Refugee Disaster) The case was once discovered for protection.

On the identical time, Afghanistan’s ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzai, wrote about Danish, ‘Deeply saddened by way of the sorrowful information of the homicide of a pal Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar remaining night time. The Indian journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner was once with the Afghan safety forces after they had been attacked by way of terrorists, I met them 2 weeks in the past sooner than leaving for Kabul.’

He instructed that, ‘I categorical my inner most condolences to his circle of relatives and Reuters.’ Even supposing Danish Siddiqui was once ceaselessly shooting the continuing disaster in Afghanistan on digicam, and was once informing folks on his social media. Quickly Jamia College will even factor a condolence message at the dying of Danish Siddiqui, if truth be told Danish Siddiqui’s father has been a professor in Jamia and Danish has additionally studied from Jamia. (company inputs)