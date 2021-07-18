Danish Siddiqui: The frame of journalist Danish Siddiqui reached Delhi, will probably be buried in Jamia’s graveyard

Danish Siddiqui Buried Information: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar authorised the request of the circle of relatives of past due photojournalist Danish Siddiqui and now Danish’s frame will probably be buried in Jamia Cemetery. Danish Siddiqui was once a photojournalist for Reuters, a global information company. He was once killed in a terrorist assault protecting a struggle between the military and the Taliban in Afghanistan. Danish was once an alumnus of Jamia. Jamia’s graveyard is completely for the workers of Jamia College, their spouses and minor kids.Additionally Learn – International Information: 63 Taliban terrorists killed by the hands of Afghan squaddies, dozens injured

Additionally Learn – Danish Siddiqui Loss of life: Previous additionally, Danish Siddiqui was once attacked with rockets and perilous guns, watch video

The frame of Danish Siddiqui has reached his space from the airport past due Sunday night time. From right here later the frame will probably be taken to Jamia. Previous on Saturday, the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Professor Najma Akhtar went to the home of Jamia alumnus and photojournalist Danish Siddiqui.

At his place of dwelling in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, he met Danish’s father Professor Akhtar Siddiqui and different members of the family. He was once accompanied via the Registrar and different senior officers of the College.

The Vice Chancellor consoled Professor Siddiqui and talked to him about Danish for roughly 40 mins. She described Danish as “a real fighter” like her father, whom she has recognized for a very long time. Professor Akhtar stated that Danish labored diligently to deliver the reality to the arena and all the time raised his voice towards flawed.

“Danish’s loss of life is an irreparable loss no longer most effective to his circle of relatives and to the Jamia fraternity, however to all of the country,” he stated. The Vice-Chancellor instructed Professor Siddiqui that on Tuesday, Jamia would prepare a condolence assembly in its college campus. Concurrently, an exhibition of exemplary works of Danish may also be arranged within the college campus on the identical time in order that scholars can take inspiration from it. (IANS Hindi)