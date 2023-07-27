DanMachi Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 4 of DanMachi is the show’s love letter to its viewers, with 22 episodes featuring Bell successfully accomplishing grand exploits one before the other.

The second round of 11 episodes, named DanMachi IV Late Arc: Disaster, will air on January 5, 2023, after the first half of it has already been shown.

A unique 30-second news PV with a key graphic were also included with the announcement made on DanMachi’s website.

Bell Cranel and Ryuu Lion plummeted into the darker levels of the terrifying Dungeon, leaving fans tormented by the cliffhanger of the last episode.

DanMachi, also known as Is It Wrong to attempt to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, has recently emerged as the top fantasy anime program.

Despite the fact that the title would suggest an isekai, it is entirely independent of that genre. Its success has led to the anime adaptation, which is based on a light book series, picking up four seasons.

The forthcoming episodes on DanMachi Season 4, Part 2 are certain to be the most thrilling yet since the stakes are greater than ever and the dungeons are much more frightening than before.

With so much time passing between episodes, anticipation has only grown, with viewers eager to see Bell and Ryu explore the Orario grottos once again. Before the anime series resumes, this is what fans for the dungeon-crawling anime should know:

Is It Unacceptable to attempt to Pick Up Girls at a Dungeon? is another name for DanMachi. is one of the most watched fantasy action-adventure programs in recent years and a fan favorite anime.

Despite being advertised as a split-season manufacture, the show returned for a fourth season in the 2022 Summer schedule, with the second half of the season set to run on the 2023 Winter calendar.

It is undeniable that fans have embraced anime adaptations of popular light book series. For instance, “The Rising for the Shield Hero” the anime version was able to greatly increase sales of the initial version light book series.

And “DanMachi,” written by author Fujino Mori, was no exception, as the series’ sophomore anime season in 2019 significantly increased light book sales, according to Crunchyroll.

In fact, “DanMachi,” also known at “Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?” knocked out other series like “Sword Art Online” won the top rank when compared to other light novel series which had benefitted from an anime adaptation.

DanMachi Season 4 Release Date

For it, two manga were released, and a television anime adaptation by J.C. Staff that aired between April to June 2015 was also developed. An OVA had been made accessible on December 7th, 2016.

In February 2018, a fresh anime film and a second anime season were both released. is the title of the film. The premiere of Arrow of the Orion took place on February 15, 2019.

The second television season of 2019 aired from July through September. A third anime season and an OVA episode were both announced on September 27, 2019.

The third season’s initial release date of July 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The third season of 2020 was shown from October through December. The fourth season premiered in July 2022.

The fourth season of the anime series was unveiled at GA FES 2021 on January 31, 2021. The majority of the cast from previous seasons is back.

The texts will be overseen by Fujino Mori, the original author, and Hideki Shirane. On July 23, 2022, the fourth season’s 22 episodes made their premiere.

The fourth season’s opening theme is “Tent” by Sajou no Hana, and its ending theme is “Guide” by Saori Hayami.

DanMachi Season 4 Cast

J.C. Staff created the animation for the anime series Danmachi. Hideki Shirane and Fujino Omori are the series’ authors.

Yoshiki Yamakawa directed the first season of the Danmachi anime, while Hideki Tachibana is in charge of the next three.

The main character of the television series Danmachi is Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who aspires to become a skilled swordsman like his idol.

Bell Cranel is voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Ais Wallenstein is portrayed by Saori Onishi, and Hestia is portrayed by Inori Minase.

DanMachi Season 4 Trailer

DanMachi Season 4 Plot

The story takes place in the fictional city of Orario. The city is inhabited to certain gods who, in quest of adventure, choose to limit their celestial powers in order to relate to mortal people’s hardships.

Each deity has a Familia, an army military mercenaries with backing personnel, recruited from the city’s residents.

These groups spend the most of their time fighting monsters and collecting the crystal shards their drop when they die on the Dungeon, a labyrinth underneath the city.

These shards may be used to make magic items and other valuables, but they can also be traded for the world’s currency.

As is usual in role-playing games, an adventurer’s strength is determined by their state and a range of ability scores.

By defeating progressively challenging animals, an adventurer may increase their level or skill scores as well as gain special skills called as talents.

Bell Cranel, a teenager rookie explorer and the lone Hestia Familia representative, is the main character of the story.

He vows to get as strong as Ais Wallenstein, a renowned and dangerous swordswoman of the Loki Familia, after a happy meeting in which she rescues his life from a powerful monster.

There isn’t a Season 4 “DanMachi” storyline summary available yet. The teaser video does, however, provide some hints as to the primary subject matter of the anime’s next episode.

The teaser really looks back at some of Bell’s earlier escapades throughout the whole series while also mirroring a lot of what Bell realizes he wants himself by the third season’s finale.

The adventurer aspires to become stronger after losing a conflict against the formidable Asterius at the Season 3 finale and making up with Ais for more training. In Season 4, we’ll undoubtedly see him on his journey to become better.

The light book series’ Volumes 9 through 11 were adapted for Season 3 of DanMachi. Volume 12 of the books, which truly marks the start of a new journey for Bell, will probably be adapted for Season 4.

Bell in Volume 12 gets a letter proposing a new expedition after moving up in rank and earning Orario’s esteem. This Bell trip will probably be animated as a result of Season 4.