Danna Paola collaborated on “A kind of magic”, a musical special for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The World Cup in Qatar 2022 It is getting closer and closer and the latest details about one of the most anticipated sports fairs are finally coming to light. It was so, this Friday not only what will be the official anthem of Coke for this edition, but the song featured great collaborations and among them is Danna Paola.

Is about A kind of Magicoriginally by the band Queen, but with a completely renamed version and with multiple international artists.

“It is inspiring to be part of a global campaign represented by women. Work with Felukah (Egypt) y Tamtam (Saudi Arabia) It was a beautiful and magical experience. Music is a magic key to bring people closer. I’m excited to be a part of this and put Mexico in the center of attention”, were some of the statements made by the interpreter of hits like hey paul o ordinary love in the official presentation.

In accordance with The Coca-Cola Company y Universal Music Group, eThis new version of the Queen classic forms part of the campaign you think it’s magic of Coca-Cola.

“We are delighted to have teamed up with Tamtam, Felukah and Danna Paola to create a unique version of Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ (…) This reimagined track showcases the unique styles of these talented artists while embracing the world-renowned classic”, were the words of Joshua Burke, director of global marketing for music and culture at the soda company.

In addition to the vibrant song, the official video was recorded in Mexico City and can be seen in locations such as the Kiosko Morisco located in Santa María la Rivera.

“I love that girl power continue to position the world with music, with a family like Coca-Cola, which is also a symbol of unity, of fun and of course music”, said Danna Paola during a teaser.

It should be remembered that Danna Paola has become one of the most renowned artists internationally, however, a few days ago the interpreter was honest on her social networks about the problems she is currently facing and broke down crying.

Danna Paola usually prefers that her personal life does not take control of her social networks, but this time she made an exception and revealed that she is going through a “break down” strong due to anxiety problems.

In their stories of Instagramthe singer shared a long message about her mental health and, in the background of the story, you can see a photo of her crying because of the difficult situation she is going through.

“We are making a lot of effort for the tour, everything is going well, there are things happening, others not so much… (which I will tell you about tomorrow) but also I’m suffering from a lot of anxiety these days, I don’t want to fail at anything, and I’m having a break down emotional in the process and still I try to stay strong”, he shared.

As reported by the FIFA Recently, throughout the development of the World Cup there will be six nights of musical showsamong which you can see al Child of Medellin. J Balvin will bring his music to the stage located at the Doha Golf Club next November 24 performing some of his best-known international hits such as Ginza, Rojo o My people.

Regarding the Black Eyed Peas, they will perform on stage next November 20 with its members Will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo.

