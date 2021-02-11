Danny Barton Joins UTA, Klutch Sports as Sports Content Executive

Danny Barton has joined UTA and Klutch Sports as a sports activities content material govt. In his new function, Barton will likely be based mostly out of UTA’s Los Angeles workplace.

“This 12 months’s Tremendous Bowl reminds us that sports activities current a number of the best alternatives for storytelling,” mentioned UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Klutch and UTA are excited to marry athletes and creators within the service of telling nice tales. Danny’s ardour and expertise will assist us unlock the various alternatives that we see forward.”

Barton will assist construct out the corporate’s unique sports activities programming division by working throughout UTA and Klutch to develop and bundle content material spanning all platforms.

“We’re thrilled that Danny is becoming a member of the workforce, and his means to inform impactful tales throughout a number of mediums goes to take athlete’s manufacturers to the subsequent stage,” mentioned Wealthy Paul, founder and CEO of Klutch Sports and UTA board member.

Barton brings over 11 years of expertise as a growth govt and producer of sports activities documentaries to his new function. Most just lately, he served as the senior director of unique content material at Fox Sports, the place he led the event of the community’s unique documentary programming. Whereas at Fox, he performed an instrumental function throughout the launch of the Sports Emmy-nominated documentary collection “Enlarge.” Previous to his profession at Fox, Barton produced documentaries for ESPN Movies’ “30 for 30” collection, HBO, and Fox Sports.

“It’s an thrilling time for unique sports activities content material,” Barton mentioned. “I’ve watched from the skin as UTA and Klutch Sports proceed to place themselves as main forces within the unscripted and sports activities areas. I’m trying ahead to becoming a member of the UTA workforce and to working intently with UTA’s high tier creators and Klutch’s unbelievable roster of athletes to develop programming throughout all platforms.”

UTA invested in Klutch Sports again in 2019, which marked the company’s first main foray into the sports activities world. As a part of the deal, Paul got here onboard the company as the pinnacle of its sports activities division.