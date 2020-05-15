Danny Boyle to Direct Michael B. Jordan in ‘Methuselah’ – Variety

Danny Boyle will direct Michael B. Jordan in “Methuselah,” whereas Simon Beaufoy, who labored with Boyle on “Slumdog Millionaire” and “127 Hours,” is being eyed to rewrite the script.

The unique idea for the movie, from Warner Bros., was based mostly on the Biblical story of a person who lived to be 969 years previous. However sources say that has modified, and the artistic staff is taking a brand new method with the plot.

Warner Bros. considers the venture, which initially had Tom Cruise connected to star, as a excessive precedence with the potential to spark a franchise. Following the success of the “Creed” franchise, Warner Bros. has been on the lookout for extra properties for Jordan, and this long-in-development film appeared excellent for all events.

Jordan can also be producing the movie with Outlier Society head of manufacturing Alana Mayo, in addition to Boyle and Heyday’s David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford. Tony Gilroy wrote final draft of the screenplay, which was based mostly on a therapy by James Watkins.

For Boyle, “Methuselah” marks a return to franchise fare after directing status and mid-budget dramas in current years. He was on board to helm the following James Bond entry, now titled “No Time to Die,” however ended up parting methods due to artistic variations. Boyle just lately directed the musical dramedy “Yesterday” for Common, which turned a shock success final summer time bringing in $153 million worldwide on a $26 million finances.

Jordan’s upcoming tasks embrace “With out Regret,” in addition to the Denzel Washington-directed “Journal for Jordan.” He will even star in David O Russell’s Untitled upcoming movie reverse Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.

Jordan, Boyle and Beaufoy are all repped by WME.