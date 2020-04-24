Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza to Star in Animated Pilot at FX – Variety

Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza are teaming up for a satanic sounding new mission.

The duo are among the many voice solid connected to a brand new animated collection titled “Little Demon” which has acquired a pilot order at FX, Variety has confirmed.

“Little Demon” hails from Plaza’s longtime collaborators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla. It follows a reluctant mom (Plaza) who, 13 years after being impregnated by the Satan (DeVito), is trying to reside an unusual life in Delaware together with her daughter. Nevertheless, she is consistently thwarted by monstrous forces, together with Devil, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

Plaza’s Antichrist offspring shall be voiced by DeVito’s daughter Lucy DeVito.

“Neighborhood” and “Rick and Morty” creator Dan Harmon is on board as an government producer, alongside Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, and Plaza. Danny (who’s after all one of many stars of FX’s historic comedy “It’s All the time Sunny in Philadelphia”), Lucy and Jake DeVito are all exec producing through their Jersey Movies 2nd Avenue manufacturing banner.

The DeVitos and their shingle are at the moment underneath a primary look growth cope with FX, and have a number of different initiatives in growth, per the community. Jersey Movies 2nd Avenue is represented by CAA’s Barry Kotler and Fred Specktor, and Joel Behr of the regulation agency Behr, Abramson, Levy.

“Little Demon” marks the continuation of an prolonged inventive relationship between Plaza and the trio of Fowler, Kirschner and Valla. Collectively, “The Terror Workforce,” as they reportedly insist on calling themselves, have delivered pilots and sketch comedy codecs for numerous platforms.

The pilot is being produced by FX Productions, ShadowMachine and Steve Levy.

Deadline first reported the pilot order.