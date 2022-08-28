Danny DeVito, close to participating in a new Disney live-action

Danny DeVito was part of the cast of another Disney live-action, “Dumbo”. (Disney)

The actor Danny DeVito will finally be able to give life to the character he gave voice to in the 1997 animated film. He is Philoctetes, the man we met in the film Hercules that recounted the mythological origin of the Greek hero endowed with great strength.

Now we will see a version live-action from the film of Disney to be part of a joint project between the brothers Joe y Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War y Avengers: Endgame), who will officiate as producers, and the English Guy Ritchie (The Gentleman), who will sit in the director’s chair.

Dumbo trailer. (Disney)

it was the same DeVito who, upon learning of the project, applied to play Philoctetes (Hercules’ trainer) again, but this time as flesh and blood. And it was during an interview with the site Wired that the actor made it very clear: “I am the real-action Hercules, what are you talking about? Philoctetes? If they don’t put me in it, they don’t have a hair on their butt,” he said with a laugh.

Philoctetes is like the right hand of this Greek mythological god: he not only trains him physically but is a kind of confidant of Hercules, who must find the true man behind the god. the character to whom DeVito gave him the voice is inspired by the centaur Chiron, that’s why he has a half-man, half-goat body.

Actor Danny DeVito at the “Dumbo” premiere. (George Pimentel/Getty Images for Disney Studios)

As we said before, DeVito already participated in live-action of Dumbo like Max Medici, the owner of the circus, which was not as successful at the box office as expected, while Ritchie directed the version with people from Aladdin, which did become an event.

With the premiere of Pinocchio of Robert Zemeckis con Tom Hanks Like Gepetto, already announced for September 8, this project is another one that was expected to start production. In an interview granted to the portal Games Radar+, Joe Russo He said that this bet will have a “more modern twist” although he did not provide more details. “ It will certainly pay homage to the original with a more modern twist ”, described the producer and added: “ What Anthony and I love about the original is how fun and subversive it is. I think we tried to adopt that sense of humor in the new version ”.

The live-action “Pinocchio” will premiere next month. (Disney)

So far little to nothing has been revealed about the cast. For the hero began to sound the names of Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things) y Trevor Donovan (an elusive romance), while for Hades the possible names of Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Willem Dafoe (The lighthouse) y Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

For now Disney is looking for a screenwriter despite having a previous draft written by Dave Callaham, author of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. It is estimated that the film will be ready for release only in 2024.

