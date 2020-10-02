Danny Dyer hints at shocks for The Wall viewers as show returns for series two

Danny Dyer is again for a brand new series of The Wall and though the gameshow, which is normally filmed in Poland, will now be going down within the UK, viewers are to count on simply as a lot enjoyable.

In reality, EastEnders actor Dyer tells RadioTimes.com the brand new series is extra explosive than the final, as extra is at stake given the present pandemic.

When requested if there’ll be any big shocks alongside the best way, he stated: “I can’t give something away, however I’m going to be straight with you, it p***ses everywhere in the final series already. What lockdown has achieved to folks’s resolution making – I gained’t give something away however s**t goes down, mate.”

Dyer stated the pandemic has “modified” contestants and has led to some very “odd behaviour” on set.

He added: “I feel it has modified the contestants due to the uncertainty. Folks have been laid off and [there have been] redundancies, so this is a chance to have some enjoyable but in addition generate some cash for their households. So we’re discovering we’re getting some odd behaviour which is completely comprehensible. It makes for nice telly, I let you know that.”

Dyer insists there’s no different show that may fairly high The Wall, which he believes offers a “nostalgic” vibe, just like iconic 90s video games like Bullseye, The Worth is Proper and Massive Break.

He stated: “I feel I’m clearly biased, however there ain’t no gameshow like our one. I’ve simply been blessed to entrance a sport that’s so completely different each week – and it’s not Tipping Level. I needed to go there! You’re not going to win £300 on this show, It’s all in or nothing.”

As properly as being filmed within the UK this 12 months, The Wall may have no studio viewers for the primary time attributable to social distancing.

All through the pandemic, we’ve seen a number of reveals should make this resolution, together with Ant and Dec’s Saturday Evening Takeaway.

So, how will The Wall cope with out an viewers?

“It’s an actual disgrace that we haven’t acquired the viewers,” Dyer stated. “It’s simply that we’re in Wembley Area and it could be nice to get a London viewers in.”

Wanting on the brighter aspect nonetheless, the Mick Carter actor added: “I feel the sport speaks for itself although. There’s so many alternative parts to it.”

We stay up for having The Wall and Dyer again on display screen!

The Wall returns to BBC One on Saturday third October, at 9:15pm. For those who’re trying for extra to look at, try our TV Information.