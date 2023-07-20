Danny Elfman Agreed To Pay $830K As Part Of A Settlement After A Female Composer Accused Him Of Sexual Harassment:

Rolling Stone has found a 2018 sexual misbehavior case against Danny Elfman that had not been revealed before. Composer Nomi Abad, who filed the suit, is suing Elfman for not paying $85,000 of the $830,000 settlement.

According to the sexual misbehavior claim, Elfman exposed himself to Abad as well as masturbated in front of her more than once.

Few Source also found a police report from 2017 that said Elfman had “indecent exposure.” In a letter, Elfman rejected all of the things that were said about him.

“What do I say when someone accuses me of something so bad that being innocent isn’t a good defense?” “It hurts so much to think that vicious and completely false claims of sexual misconduct could ruin a 50-year career in just one news cycle,” he said within part.

“I haven’t done anything immoral or wrong, as well as my lawyers are ready to show that these claims are false with a lot of proof.”

A Report Says That Elfman Sexually Attacked Nomi Abadi:

A new report says that in 2015 and 2016, Elfman sexually attacked Grammy-nominated pianist and songwriter Nomi Abadi. Elfman says the claims are false.

In new court papers that Variety has seen, Abadi has begun suing Elfman for breach of the agreement because Elfman hasn’t paid all of the settlement money.

Now Aadi Is Fighting Again Because Elfman Did Not Pay Her:

Now, she is fighting Elfman again because, according to Rolling Stone, he didn’t pay her two payments of $42,500 each in July 2019 and July 2021 as agreed in the deal.

Rolling Stone found an arrest report that Abadi made with the LAPD within November 2017 in which she says that Elfman showed himself as well as masturbated right in front of her on numerous occasions. According to Rolling Stone, the police report calls the claims “indecent exposure.”

Elfman Rejected All Claims That He Did Anything Wrong:

In a declaration to Rolling Stone, Elfman rejected all claims that he did anything wrong. He said that he did not reveal himself or masturbate within front of Abadi.

The newspaper says that he called their friendship “platonic” and said that “Abadi had tried to date Elfman romantically as well as retaliated in opposition to him when he turned her down.”

In the Rolling Stone story, it is also said that Elfman forced Abadi to do a naked picture by calling it a “artistic shoot,” which he rejects. In Rolling Stone, he is also said to have given Abadi a glass of what Abadi said Elfman told him was sperm.

A spokesperson for Elfman tells Rolling Stone that he “never said it was semen” and that the email was “a provocative tagline that was made to be a joke.” The representative said that the substance was actually Cetaphil, a soothing cream.

Elfman Said It Hurts When A 50 Year Career Can Be Ruined In One News Cycle:

“How do I react to accusations so serious that claiming to be innocent was not a good defense?” Elfman asks within a statement to Rolling Stone. “It hurts to think that a 50-year career could be ruined in one news cycle because of vicious and completely false claims of sexual misconduct.”

“The things Ms. Abadi says are just not true. I let someone get close to me, but I didn’t know that I was her “childhood crush” or that she wanted to break upward my marriage as well as replace my wife with me.

When this person found out that I didn’t want to be around her anymore, she made it abundantly clear that I would be liable for turning her down.

I let a friendship that wasn’t a good idea have far-reaching effects, and that mistake is all my fault.

I haven’t done anything immoral or wrong, as well as my lawyers are ready to show that these claims are false with a lot of proof. It’s the last thing I’ll say about this.”

Nomi Abadi Signed The Non-Disclosure Deal With Elfman:

Abadi did not talk to Rolling Stone for their investigation because, in July 2018, She signed a non-disclosure deal with Elfman and paid him $830,000 as a payment.

The lawsuit says that the supposedly lost payments had nothing to do with Abadi’s own payments, but rather with cash for a charity that was set up using a portion of the settlement funds.

Several of Abadi’s friends who talked to her before the deal told Rolling Stone that she insisted on starting a fund to help people who have been sexually abused.

In Interview Abadi Said That She Don’t Have Any Other Choice:

According to a story in Rolling Stone, Abadi signed an nondisclosure deal because she “felt she had no other choice.”

Abadi’s friend told the newspaper, “She thought her career could be over if she maintained that Elfman was a creep. She’s right, too. I’m sorry to say this, but that’s still how this business works.”

Abadi and other survivors of sexual misconduct held a press meeting during the Grammys weekend this year to ask the music business to stop supporting the culture of harassment.

Abadi Started The Female Composer Safety League, This Group Help Women Who Is Working In Music Business:

Abadi started the Female Composer Safety League (FCSL), a group that helps women who work in the music business become more powerful. She stated that she is determined to show how poisonous and violent conditions in writing workshops go unnoticed.

Abadi said at the news meeting, “I saw the full names of abusers who received nominations for Grammys this year, and I couldn’t bring myself to vote for them.”

“I just can’t imagine being a part of a business that shames people who speak out, or taking part in a vote process that praises abusers while a few of us can’t get jobs because we talked out.

“There exists an obvious and urgent requirement to emphasize the experiences of survivors of sexual assault within the music industry who lost their careers because they were abused as well as silenced,” she said.

Since the 1980s, Elfman has emerged as among the most influential and significant musicians in the world of film scores.

Danny Elfman Has Written Music For More Than 100 Movies:

In his four-decade career, Elfman has written the music for more than 100 movies. He is best known for working with Tim Burton on movies like “Batman,” “Beetlejuice,” and “Edward Scissorhands,” as well as the Netflix series “Wednesday,” which was nominated for Emmys.

Elfman wrote the music for a number of superhero movies, including Marvel’s “Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness,” Oscar-winning films like “Good Will Hunting,” and big series like “Men in Black” and “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

As a singer, he is best known for giving Jack Skellington’s voice in the songs from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which he also wrote.