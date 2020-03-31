Danny John-Jules says Red Dwarf should be “held up as a bastion of diversity on TV”

Star of Red Dwarf Danny John-Jules has hailed the sci-fi sitcom for being means forward of the curve in phrases of various casting.

The collection takes place thousands and thousands of years sooner or later aboard a mining spaceship, the place a crew of misfits encounter numerous unusual phenomena (in-between winding one another up).

Jules performs The Cat, a humanoid creature advanced from an peculiar home cat and, as a consequence, is initially centered on sleeping, consuming and grooming.

As a feature-length episode gears up to premiere on UKTV channel Dave, Jules spoke to Radio Occasions concerning the present’s legacy.

He stated: “It was completely forward of its time. All this garbage they’re speaking about diversity right this moment makes me giggle by my enamel. Red Dwarf should have been held up as a bastion of diversity in tv. Fifty per cent of its solid had been black, you by no means had a individual’s color talked about as soon as – 32 years later and we’re nonetheless doing that.”

A long time for the reason that present made its tv debut, the 4 principal solid members are nonetheless on wonderful phrases.

Co-star Craig Charles added: “We’re all 4 very completely different individuals however whenever you stick us in a room all of it simply appears to click on. I feel these are the longest grownup relationships I’ve ever had. I’ve identified Robert [Llewellyn], Chris [Barrie] and Danny longer than I’ve identified anybody else, together with my spouse. All our youngsters had been born after I was making the present.”

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land sees the crew go up towards Rodon (Fleabag‘s Ray Fearon), the chief of a gang of feral cats who calls for to be worshipped as a god.

The formidable episode isn’t supposed to be a finale, as Charles has expressed his willingness to return for extra.

He stated: “I’ll maintain making them as lengthy as individuals need to watch them and we’re having enjoyable. I feel I’d be unhappy the day I realised Red Dwarf had change into a factor of the previous.”

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land airs on Dave at 9pm on ninth April