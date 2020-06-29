Danny Masterson And The Church Of Scientology Have Similar Cases Playing Out In The Court

Depart a Remark
Danny Masterson is at the moment out of jail after posting greater than $three million in bail following his arrest on fees of rape. He solely spent a couple of brief hours in jail earlier than posting bond, however an arraignment is at the moment scheduled for September 18, throughout which Masterson will face the costs for the primary time. Nonetheless, it’s not simply Masterson that has been coping with legalities associated to the incidents: The Church of Scientology is coping with its personal lawsuit.
The different lawsuit has been ongoing since 2019 and entails 4 ladies who’ve claimed the Church of Scientology was concerned in “conspiracy to cowl up that Daniel Masterson sexually assaulted 4 younger ladies,” based on documentants uncovered by The Blast.
Danny Masterson and his spouse Bijou Philips are each famous Scientologists. The ladies who’re concerned within the case in opposition to The Ranch star have been all former members of the Church of Scientology; every state the Church of Scientology tried to cowl up what occurred. The circumstances harken again to the early 2000s after which Masterson married Philips in 2011 after getting engaged to her a few years beforehand.
As a part of the lawsuit, one of many ladies, Danny Masterson’s exes, Chrissie Bixler, has accused the Church of Scientology of varied types of harassment, together with operating her off of the street, concentrating on her bank card and extra. In one notable incident, she additionally says her canine died throughout this time as a consequence of traumatic accidents and he or she believes it’s associated to those different incidents.
One other plaintiff, Marie Bobette Riales, says she was equally focused. In her report, she says a window was damaged in her baby’s bed room and her meals truck was reportedly vandalized. Two different ladies have claimed related ways to those. In every case, the incidents occurred after the ladies got here ahead with allegations in opposition to Danny Masterson.
Earlier in 2020, the Church of Scientology had stated {that a} Danny Masterson stalking swimsuit – which even then alleged members of the Church had stalked and invaded their privateness after making complaints about Masterson’s therapy of them – ought to have gone to spiritual arbitration. The argument the Church of Scientology made on the time was that the 4 ladies who filed swimsuit have been topic to “ecclesiastical justice procedures” after they signed as much as be part of the church, per THR.
The Church of Scientology has denied every of those claims, however the civil lawsuit can also be still-unresolved. In the meantime, Danny Masterson was arrested on three counts of rape by drive or concern in mid-June after allegations concerning the assaults initially got here out in 2017. The actor had since been written off of Netflix’s The Ranch and the arrest itself comes after the LAPD long-investigated studies he had sexually assaulted a number of ladies within the early 2000s. Particular occasions cited throughout his arrest occurred again in 2001 and 2003 and if convicted, he may resist 45 years in jail. We’ll maintain you up to date as each of those circumstances continues to play out within the courtroom.
