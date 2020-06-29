Danny Masterson And The Church Of Scientology Have Similar Cases Playing Out In The Court

The Church of Scientology has denied every of those claims, however the civil lawsuit can also be still-unresolved. In the meantime, Danny Masterson was arrested on three counts of rape by drive or concern in mid-June after allegations concerning the assaults initially got here out in 2017. The actor had since been written off of Netflix’s The Ranch and the arrest itself comes after the LAPD long-investigated studies he had sexually assaulted a number of ladies within the early 2000s. Particular occasions cited throughout his arrest occurred again in 2001 and 2003 and if convicted, he may resist 45 years in jail. We’ll maintain you up to date as each of those circumstances continues to play out within the courtroom.