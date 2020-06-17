Danny Masterson Charged With Raping Three Women – Variety

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three girls between 2001 and 2003, the Los Angeles District Legal professional’s workplace introduced on Wednesday.

Masterson, 44, was charged with three counts of rape, and faces as much as 45 years in jail if convicted. He was arrested by the LAPD Theft-Murder Division on Wednesday morning, and was launched within the afternoon on $3.Three million bail.

An arraignment has been set for Sept. 18.

The previous “That ’70s Present” actor is accused of raping a 23-year-old girl someday between January and December of 2001. He allegedly raped a 28-year-old girl in April 2003. And the costs allege that raped one other 23-year-old girl at his Hollywood Hills residence between October and December of 2003.

Tom Mesereau, Masterson’s lawyer, issued a press release vowing to battle the costs.

“Mr. Masterson is harmless, and we’re assured that he shall be exonerated when all of the proof lastly involves gentle and witnesses have the chance to testify,” Mesereau mentioned. “Clearly, Mr. Masterson and his spouse are in full shock contemplating that these almost 20-year previous allegations are abruptly leading to expenses being filed, however they and their household are comforted figuring out that finally the reality will come out. The individuals who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Masterson has been beneath investigation by the LAPD since late 2016. He was dropped by the Netflix sequence “The Ranch” in December 2017, amid renewed give attention to sexual misconduct within the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Masterson has vehemently and repeatedly denied the allegations.

The District Legal professional’s workplace additionally mentioned Wednesday that it had declined to file expenses in opposition to Masterson in two different circumstances, citing inadequate proof in a single case and the statute of limitations within the different.

In August 2019, 4 girls filed swimsuit in opposition to Masterson and the Church of Scientology, alleging they have been harassed and stalked in retaliation for going to the police.

Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, one of many plaintiffs, alleged that Masterson repeatedly sexually assaulted her in late 2001 and early 2002. She had been in a relationship with Masterson on the time, and alleges that on one event Masterson drugged her wine and anally assaulted her. In line with the swimsuit, Masterson admitted the next morning that he had assaulted her whereas she was unconscious.

A second girl, recognized within the swimsuit as Jane Doe #1, alleged that Masterson made her a drink throughout a celebration in April 2003, which made her really feel sick and disoriented. She alleged that Masterson carried her upstairs and put her within the bathe, after which she handed out on his mattress. She alleged that she awoke to seek out him raping her, in response to the swimsuit. The date of the incident cited within the lawsuit matches the date of one of many rapes within the legal criticism.

The legal criticism doesn’t determine any of the victims by title, as a substitute referring to Jane Doe #1, #2, and #3.

When the swimsuit was filed, Masterson mentioned he was being “railroaded” and vowed to defeat his accusers in court docket, after which to sue these “who jumped on the bandwagon for the harm they precipitated me and my household.”