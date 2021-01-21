Danny Masterson’s Attorney Enters Not Guilty Plea to Rape Charges

Danny Masterson’s legal professional entered a not responsible plea on his behalf on Wednesday to three counts of rape, a cost that might ship the “That 70s Present” actor to jail for 45 years to life.

Masterson was charged on June 17 with raping three ladies at his house between 2001 and 2003. His arraignment has been repeatedly delayed since June. He was not required to attend the listening to in individual, and didn’t seem. The case is due again in courtroom on March 24 for a listening to on pretrial motions.

In October, Masterson’s attorneys tried unsuccessfully to have the case thrown out, arguing that the allegations have been past the statute of limitations. Decide Eleanor Hunter denied that movement, discovering there is no such thing as a statute of limitations for so-called “one strike” intercourse offenses.

Ordinarily, a rape cost is punishable by up to eight years in jail. However Masterson was charged underneath a California legislation that permits sentences of up to 15 years to life for sure violent intercourse crimes.

In Masterson’s case, prosecutors have alleged the “aggravating issue” that there have been a number of victims, so jurors would have to convict on a minimum of two of the counts to ensure that the improved penalty to kick in.

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old girl between January 2001 and December 2001; raping a 28-year-old girl in April 2003; and raping a 23-year-old girl between October 2003 and December 2003.

The victims should not recognized within the criticism, however the allegations monitor carefully with a lawsuit that 4 ladies filed in August 2019, accusing Masterson and the Church of Scientology of making an attempt to cowl up their claims. The swimsuit alleged that they had been stalked and harassed for taking their allegations to the Los Angeles Police Division. Masterson and the Church every denied the allegations, with Masterson saying he was being “railroaded” by his ex-girlfriend.

A decide dominated in December that the lawsuit should undergo a spiritual arbitration course of run by the Church of Scientology.