Danny Masterson’s Wife Deletes Social Media After The Ranch Actor’s Arrest

Depart a Remark
Up till just a few days in the past Danny Masterson and his spouse Bijou Phillips have been each lively on social media, sharing household photographs and extra. Now, whereas Masterson’s accounts are nonetheless lively, following an arrest made by the LAPD throughout which the previous The Ranch actor has been accused of raping a number of ladies, Bijou Phillips has deleted her Instagram.
It’s not unusual for celebrities to take flack on the web and generally even depart social media after coping with the general public, however that is usually heightened when the web comes collectively collectively to “cancel” somebody. This week, Danny Masterson was charged with raping three ladies in incidents that occurred earlier in his performing profession again in 2001 and 2003. Masterson has been accused of raping a 23-year-old lady in 2001 and two different ladies, ages 28 and 23, two years later. He’s going through three counts of “forcible rape” within the courtroom system.
Previous to the arrest, Masterson’s former girlfriend Chrissie Carnell Bixler had beforehand spoken out about how she feels Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology beforehand handled her. A press release she made again in 2019 talked about that she had been informed by the church to guard the previous That ‘70s Present actor in any respect prices, noting (through The Each day Beast),
I used to be made to really feel unimportant. I used to be made to really feel like I didn’t matter. Like what Danny Masterson did to me didn’t matter. My physique doesn’t matter, as a result of it doesn’t belong to me. The trauma and emotional ache doesn’t matter, as a result of I simply don’t matter. ‘Danny Masterson is a celeb. He thrives and prospers in life. You shield that and reward that.’ -direct quote from the Church of Scientology. I don’t matter. The different ladies don’t matter. Our ache means nothing, and we needs to be good little women and shut our mouths. No!
Chrissie Bixler additionally beforehand was interviewed for Leah Remini’s present, Scientology and the Aftermath, to discuss her expertise. Together with the Danny Masterson accusation, she has additionally claimed the Church of Scientology has poisoned two of her canine. Remini additionally spoke out after Masterson’s arrest. She stated she is beginning to really feel as if “victims are being heard.”
Though his spouse has shuttered her account, Danny Masterson has saved his social media accounts on-line, regardless of the very fact it has now been peppered with feedback associated to the fees at the moment pending in opposition to him. Earlier final week, Masterson posted extra that $three million in bail. The actor’s lawyer additionally posted an announcement relating to Masterson and Bijou Phillips alleged emotions on the matter (through Inside Version):
Clearly, Mr. Masterson and his spouse are in full shock contemplating that these practically 20-year-old allegations are out of the blue leading to costs being filed. However they and their household are comforted understanding that finally the reality will come out.
An arraignment has already been scheduled and Danny Masterson might be due on courtroom to face costs on September 18. If convicted, The Ranch actor may withstand 45 years in jail.
Add Comment