Danny Masterson’s Wife Deletes Social Media After The Ranch Actor’s Arrest

I used to be made to really feel unimportant. I used to be made to really feel like I didn’t matter. Like what Danny Masterson did to me didn’t matter. My physique doesn’t matter, as a result of it doesn’t belong to me. The trauma and emotional ache doesn’t matter, as a result of I simply don’t matter. ‘Danny Masterson is a celeb. He thrives and prospers in life. You shield that and reward that.’ -direct quote from the Church of Scientology. I don’t matter. The different ladies don’t matter. Our ache means nothing, and we needs to be good little women and shut our mouths. No!