Danny Tidwell Has Died At 35: So You Think You Can Dance’s Travis Wall Posts Touching Tribute To Brother

View this submit on Instagram

My coronary heart is damaged. Yesterday I misplaced a brother . And all of us misplaced a present. I’m not prepared. However I by no means suppose I might be. As a result of I can’t imagine that is actual. I can’t imagine you’re gone. You have been greater than my brother. You have been my inspiration. I idolized you rising up. Needed to bop similar to you. Needed to be you! I want I might bounce in your arms once more like we used to once we have been youngsters and onstage dancing. We are going to all keep in mind the enjoyment and fervour you delivered to everybody you got here in touch with by out your journey. A journey minimize to quick. You are a legend. And I really like you a lot Danny. Relaxation In Peace my brother. I can’t imagine I’m even typing this . Please pray for my mother and my household throughout this tough time. ????????????