Danny Tidwell Has Died At 35: So You Think You Can Dance’s Travis Wall Posts Touching Tribute To Brother

Go away a Remark
Danny Tidwell, who took second place on So You Think You Can Dance Season three in 2007, has died at age 35. He has been a part of Travis Wall’s household as a brother since they have been younger and Wall’s mom Denise Wall took Tidwell beneath her wing at her dance studio. Tidwell got here to name her Mother and known as Travis his brother.
Travis Wall, who was a finalist in So You Think You Can Dance Season 2, revealed his brother’s demise in an Instagram submit right now:
My coronary heart is damaged. Yesterday I misplaced a brother . And all of us misplaced a present. I’m not prepared. However I by no means suppose I might be. As a result of I can’t imagine that is actual. I can’t imagine you’re gone. You have been greater than my brother. You have been my inspiration. I idolized you rising up. Needed to bop similar to you. Needed to be you! I want I might bounce in your arms once more like we used to once we have been youngsters and onstage dancing. We are going to all keep in mind the enjoyment and fervour you delivered to everybody you got here in touch with by out your journey. A journey minimize to quick. You are a legend. And I really like you a lot Danny. Relaxation In Peace my brother. I can’t imagine I’m even typing this . Please pray for my mother and my household throughout this tough time.
Travis Wall shared a number of photographs of his brother within the submit, so swipe over to see all of them:
So far, there aren’t any official updates but on how Danny Tidwell died. However Travis Wall continued to honor his brother, sharing a video of their first dance duet collectively:
So You Think You Can Dance decide Nigel Lythgoe honored Danny Tidwell as the most effective dancers he is ever seen:
Danny Tidwell had been dancing since he was a baby and labored with a number of the best choreographers, together with Debbie Allen, who paid tribute to the younger dancer on Twitter:
Extra tributes have poured in, together with from So You Think You Can Dance alum Ariana DeBose:
Watch a part of Danny Tidwell’s journey on So You Think You Can Dance on this video:
Danny Tidwell was 22 when he competed on the Fox present. He additionally carried out throughout American Idol‘s Idol Offers Again charity occasion and carried out on Dancing With the Stars in a chunk choreographed by Travis Wall. He might be missed by so many.
Add Comment