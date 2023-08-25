Danny Trejo Says That He Is 55 Years Old As Well As Clean:

In an encouraging post, actor Danny Trejo talked about his 55 years of sobriety and told people with addictions that they can get through their “struggles.”

“I’m 55 years clean and sober today, through the grace of God!” the 79-year-old star wrote on X on Wednesday. “I did this one day at a time, so if you’re having trouble, you can do it too.”

Along with his congratulations and words of support, the “Machete” actor posted a picture of himself smiling with his arms wide open and wearing a LA Rams jean jacket as well as hat.

Trejo Started Going To 12 Step Programs As Well As Got Clean In The End:

Fans of the “Machete” as well as “Desperado” actor got a different look at him in his memoir. It talked about his 11 years of being in and out of prison, his journey to sobriety, growing up within a Mexican-American family and the trauma that affected him and his parents, how fatherhood changed him as well as his acting career, as well as his foray into the food scene.

Trejo spent some time in California youth camps before going to Soledad as well as San Quentin state jails for drug possession, selling, and armed thefts.

Even though Trejo was still in jail, he started going to 12-step groups and finally got clean. He worked to be a drug counselor after he got out of jail.

He said that if there was one thing he wanted people to remember, it was that “it isn’t where you begin, it’s where you finish.

Danny Wrote A Book Called “Trejo: My Life Of Crime, Redemption, As Well As Hollywood.”:

In his 2021 memoir, “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, as well as Hollywood,” which he wrote with fellow actor Donal Logue and is called “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, as well as Hollywood,” the actor talked about his struggle to stay sober after growing up in an abusive home in Los Angeles.

This led him to turn to crime in his younger years before he found God and started acting, the “Machete” actor said in an interview after the book came out.

The former criminal who became a fan favorite upon the big screen said that he started taking weed when he was eight years old and started drinking when he was 12 years old.

Trejo became hooked to drugs when he was a youth. In the late 1960s, he was locked up in some of the most violent prisons in the United States, such as the notoriously dangerous San Quentin State Prison, which is about 25 miles north of San Francisco.

The Actor Was Not Charged In The End Because Of A Technicality:

During a riot at Soledad Prison within California within 1968, the actor hit a guard within the head alongside a rock and could have been put to death for attempted murder. Instead, he was put in solitary confinement.

The dad of three said that his faith helped him stay clean for all these years. He said that in 1968, he “made a deal alongside God” because he thought he would never “get out of prison.”

The charges against the actor were later dropped because of a technicality, as well as Trejo entered the 12-step scheme, which helped him get away from the criminal life he had been living.

In 1969, Danny Got Out Of Prison:

“I cleaned up in jail in 1968. Then, in 1969, I got out of jail,” Trejo said, adding that he didn’t know he hadn’t dealt with his problem with drugs before joining the school.

“When I was 8, I didn’t think giving me weed was abuse. I believed it was okay to share. It was a kind of mistreatment.

“I had no idea,” said the star. “So when you eventually begin to realize, “Wait a minute, man, this isn’t right,” that’s when the healing really starts.”

It comes after Danny “filed for bankruptcy” to “reorganize his assets” and deal with his “$2 million tax bill” because he “mistakenly claimed deductions for years.”

Danny Also Plays The Role Of Tortuga In Breaking Bad:

The actor was in the big-budget movies Machete (2010) and Spy Kids (2001), and he also played Tortuga within the hit Netflix show Breaking Bad.

Danny has been very busy with his food businesses in Las Vegas, such as Trejo Tacos as well as Trejo’s Coffee as well as Donuts, even though he has kept working in movies well into his later years.

After he got out of prison in August 1969, he made his covenant with himself as well as God and stayed clean. This was the start of a successful playing career that has lasted for over 50 years.

Danny Trejo Got His Start In Acting With The 1985 Movie Runway Train:

IMDb says that since 1985’s “Runaway Train,” when Trejo got his first starring job, he has been in 420 movies and TV shows.

“Every morning when I wake up, I pray, ‘Dear Heavenly Father, allow myself help my brother man in any way I can. And I’ll say your name each morning and do everything I can,’ Trejo told him.

Since he got out of prison, his profound belief and direction from God haven’t changed much, and the star still talks to a higher power.

“He kept his promise. He told the source, “I’m living up to my own.” “I even asked God, ‘How am I doing?’ a few days ago.” “Trejo, you’re doing great,” he told him. Don’t stop. You’re almost done with hell.'”