Dardo to Zambrano for the expulsion and why he changed the scheme: 9 phrases by Miguel Russo after the draw against River

Miguel Ángel Russo spoke at a press conference after a 1-1 draw against River Plate in the Superclásico played in La Bombonera and appreciated that his team has been “Close to winning it”. However, the Boca coach did not hide his discomfort over the expulsion of Carlos Zambrano, one more that the team suffers in decisive matches.

“There are details in which we have to be smart”, The coach warned when looking for the reasons that deprived him of the victory, in the match corresponding to the fifth date of the La Liga Cup.

Boca won from the 41st minute of the first half with a penalty from Colombian Sebastián Villa, suffered a draw by Agustín Palavecino at 22 minutes and was immediately left with one man less due to the expulsion of Peruvian Carlos Zambrano.

“There were many things that went well, others are to improve. The level of the team was good, we were close to winning it, hOh, knowing how to play with a yellow card and use and handle your hands without the opponent throwing himself away and leading us to confusing situations “, he opined.

On the line of three defenders, a tactical variant used for the first time, Russo explained: “We had to make up for the absence of Edwin (Cardona). I liked it because of the freedom (Frank) Fabra and (Nicolás) Capaldo had to attack. It was important. When we need it we will use it again, it is something that we will oil. It’s not definitive”.

Other quotes from Miguel Russo:

“There are many positive things, but ultimately it is not enough for us. There are important collective and individual recognitions. We are getting in shape and that helps ”.

“Boca was smart in a tough game. Cardona’s absence is important. Hopefully he recovers well, but we were able to make up for him well anyway ”.

“We could have defined it. We have three or four goal situations, and you have to define it. I’m still happy for the goal ”.

“There are many things that went well and others to improve. The level of the team was good. We were very close to winning it. We weren’t smart to know how to play with the yellow card and know how to use and score with our hands without the opponent throwing himself away and permanently creating confusing situations ”.

“We have a lot of guys on the squad, who are very good. Of course they still need the skills to play and experience in First. They have to learn all that ”.

