‘Dare Me’ Canceled After One Season at USA Network – Variety

“Dare Me” gained’t be cheering any longer.

USA Network has canceled the cheerleader drama after a single season, Variety has confirmed. Nonetheless, the present’s producer UCP is trying to store it round, hoping to resurrect the drama elsewhere, in line with sources with data of the state of affairs.

The sequence facilities across the cutthroat world of aggressive highschool cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two finest mates (Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly) after a brand new coach (Willa Fitzgerald) arrives to carry their crew to prominence. Whereas the women’ friendship is put to the check, their younger lives are modified ceaselessly when a surprising crime rocks their quiet suburban world.

Further sequence regulars on the present embody Rob Heaps, Zach Roerig, and Paul Fitzgerald. Joyful Drake, Tammy Blanchard, Antonio J. Bell, and Alison Thornton all performed recurring components.

“Dare Me” relies on the e-book of the identical title by Megan Abbott, who serves as author and government producer on the sequence together with Gina Fattore. Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo of Movie 44 government produce with Sarah Condon and Karen Rosenfelt additionally connected as EPs. Netflix co-produced season 1 of the present, and has first-run rights to the sequence outdoors of the U.S. Steph Inexperienced directed and government produced the pilot.

In a joint overview of present and Netflix determine skating drama “Spinning Out,” Variety critic Caroline Framke deemed “Dare Me” to be a “lush and seductive” thriller.

“‘Dare Me’ is a depraved thriller that virtually calls for that its viewers gorge upon it. It’s lush and seductive, a proven fact that it’s each conscious of and makes use of to chilling impact. Even when its directing leans too onerous on slow-mo, its use of shifting views makes it constantly fascinating,” Framke wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the cancelation.