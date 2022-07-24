Daredevil: Born Once more, the brand new sequence starring Charlie Cox, formally introduced

After making his MCU debut in Spider-Guy: No Approach House, Charlie Cox is getting his personal sequence on Disney Plus. All over this night’s Wonder Studios panel at San Diego Comedian-Con, MCU boss Kevin Feige introduced that Daredevil: Born Once more will probably be launched as a part of Section 5.

The brand new challenge will superstar Charlie Cox, now totally built-in into the Wonder Cinematic Universe, and will premiere in spring 2024. It is going to have 18 episodes.

Daredevil: Born Once more will probably be a part of Section 5, kicking off with Ant-Guy and Wasp: Quantamania and proceeding via Thunderbolts. Different sequence are Ironheart, Agatha Coven of Chaos and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Daredevil: Born Once more, an 18-episode Daredevil sequence starring Charlie Cox, will being streaming Spring 2024. #SDCC percent.twitter.com/wmbj2dXCnj — IGN (@IGN) July 24, 2022

Dardedevil has been a much-requested addition to the MCU following the sequence’ cancellation on Netflix. Lovers were given their want when Charlie Cox made a cameo look in Spider-Guy: No Approach House, the place he represented Peter Parker as a attorney.