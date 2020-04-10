Daredevil Star Gets Emotional About Not Finding Acting Work After The Netflix Cancellation

I am simply actually questioning whether or not I will get to work once more, whether or not anybody needs to work with me once more, and whether or not I nonetheless have it, all of these scary issues. And a part of my mind goes, ‘No, you are simply being loopy, relax.’ However the a part of me that loves [acting] and the issue with being an artist and an actor, and any of those professions the place you set a bit of your soul into your work, is that it turns into part of your identification.