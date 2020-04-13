Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio And Jon Bernthal Speak Out After Co-Star’s Emotional Confession

Vincent D’Onofrio simply proved himself to be an extremely supportive co-star. There’s little doubt that Deborah Ann Woll is a proficient actress and, per D’Onofrio, one in all his “favourite scene companions” ever, which is a giant deal. Woll made a large enough impression on the earth of Marvel that she even appeared in a handful of episodes of The Punisher, which starred Jon Bernthal within the titular function. Having labored so carefully with Woll on his spinoff and Daredevil, Bernthal replied to D’Onofrio’s authentic tweet together with his personal phrases of assist. In his phrases: