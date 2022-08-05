Darío Benedetto’s suggestive publication amid rumors of Edinson Cavani’s arrival at Boca Juniors

Wink for Cavani? Benedetto posted a video that fueled the rumors

Darío Benedetto fueled the rumors of the last few hours that the arrival of Edinson Cavani at Boca Juniors is certain. El Pipa shared images on social networks with the museo personal that he installed in his home with the main shirts that he exchanged throughout his career with different international figures.

The video he posted on Instagram went viral because in the end you can see the number 9 of Paris Saint-Germain with the name Cavani. “It’s staying”, wrote Benedetto, who is recovering from a sprained ankle that sidelined him from the last matches of the Professional League.

Pipa Benedetto’s publication that fueled the rumors of Edinson Cavani’s arrival at Boca Juniors (@pipabenedetto)

In the meantime, from Uruguay, affirm that Edinson Cavani decided to accept the Boca Juniors proposal and that in the next few hours his hiring would be announced. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker, last step at Manchester United, was waiting for the offer from Villarreal of Spain. However, as he arrived at the Yellow Submarine It is not clear, the immediacy of the closure of the transfer book in Argentina would have led him to make a decision.

“🚨 Attention ⌛🚨 THE WORLD PREMIERE IS CONFIRMED @ECavaniOfficial Becomes a new @BocaJrsOficial player TOMORROW will be the day for the official announcement. The #Bomb Cavani was confirmed to travel to Bs As. In hours”published Uruguayan journalist Jonathan Pinasco, of Radio Oriental AM 770 of Uruguay.

In dialogue with the Show de Boca, by Radio Splendid, Jonathan Pinasco added: “Between Friday and Saturday, Cavani’s arrival at Boca Juniors will be made official. Between Sunday and Monday he will arrive in Buenos Aires from Montevideo, where he is currently training. Out of respect, he listened to Villarreal’s offer, but decided to respect the word he gave Riquelme. In principle it would be for a one and a half year contract, to play the next Copa Libertadores”.

On August 8, the transfer window will close in the country, while in Europe it will continue until the current 31. The fact that Villarreal’s offer is not firm would have led the Uruguayan goalscorer to decide on Xeneize to have the desired football continuity for the World Cup of Qatar 2022 which will start in November.

The agreement between the parties would have been defined a long time ago, since Juan Román Riquelme has been in contact with the Uruguayan since last year. One of the issues that concerned Boca Juniors was the duration of your relationship with the entity, since Xeneize no longer participates in the Copa Libertadores. However, according to information provided by Uruguayan journalists, Edinson Cavani, apart from the fact that he was always focused on playing until the end of the year, the date on which the World Cup will end, He would arrive for a year and a half, making sure to play the Copa Libertadores 2023.

The next few hours will be decisive to know if one of the novels of the Argentine and South American pass market will have a happy ending for Boca Juniors fans.

