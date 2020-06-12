Dark Ages’ Q&A – Variety

“Miracle Employees: Dark Ages” govt producer/creator Simon Wealthy, govt producer/star Daniel Radcliffe, govt producer/star Steve Buscemi and fellow stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass will take part in an unique Q&A interview moderated by Variety’s Michael Schneider following spotlight clips from the most recent season on June 26 within the Variety Streaming Room offered by TBS.

The digital panel of actors and creators will focus on the event of the present and provides commentary on choose scenes from the most recent installment of the anthology collection.

The Variety Streaming Room is devoted to presenting digital conversations that span non-public screenings of upcoming initiatives in movie and TV, unique Q&As with creators and expertise and related B2B discussions with business thought leaders.

