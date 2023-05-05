Dark Desire Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Dark Desire Season 2, also known as Oscuro Deseo, will be available on Netflix in February 2022. A follow-up to the programme that was published in 2020 is the sexual thriller.

The programme was developed by Leticia López Margalli, and it was well-received and finished on a cliffhanger.

The most recent season will provide the unanswered questions for viewers of the previous one.

The series also has Maite Perroni, Poza, Pavon, Spitzer, and Hauser as stars. The first announcement of the start of production happened on May 6, 2019, and the show debuted on July 15, 2020.

Netflix is now streaming the Mexican thriller as well as drama Dark Desire, which is produced and distributed by Argos Comunicación.

Maite Perroni, Erik Hayser, Alejandro Speitzer, Mara Fernanda Yepes, Regina Pavón, and Jorge Poza are all included in the cast. Dark Desire is the name of a Mexican thriller series. There is drama and sensual thrills.

The second season of the Netflix original series Dark Desire premiered on August 19, 2020. Argos Comunicación’s Mexican online TV drama series is available on Netflix.

The second season of the series, which is slated to be released in 2021, started filming on August 19, 2020, as a result of its tremendous popularity.

The first season of Dark Desire attracted 35 million people in only 28 days, making it among the most watched non-English programming.

Dark Desire Season 3 Release Date

This programme has now been officially discontinued by Netflix. The second series of Dark Desire serves as its finale. If the programme is renewed, it could be made available on another OTT service.

Dark Desire Season 3 Cast

Maite Perroni in the role of Alma Solares

Jorde Poza in the role of Leonardo Solares

Paulina Matos in the role of Edith Ballesteros

Erik Hayser in the role of Esteban Solares

Alejandro Speitzer in the role of Dario Guerra

Maria Fernanda Yepes in the role of Brenda Castillo

Regina Pavon in the role of Zoe Solares

Claudia Pineda in the role of Garcia

Samantha Orozco in the role of Rosalba

Magali Boysselle in the role of Therapist

Dark Desire Season 3 Trailer

Dark Desire Season 3 Plot

The 18 episodes of the first season deal with a range of subjects, such as erotic literature, intimacy, suspense, love, and countless difficulties between romantic partners.

The focus of the narrative is Alma, a law student whom is married to a judge. Additionally, their relationship is relevant. It began airing on July 15, 2020. Later, it won a number of additional prizes.

She was thus unable to maintain her friendship with his closest friend’s wife, Alma. Because Alma will be deeply affected by Brenda’s suicide, the effects can be explored in the upcoming series.

The finale of the season finally demonstrated how distinct Alma had been from her husband, Leonardo. Dario, whose former sweetheart we have learned is still alive, may perhaps return to her life.

Regarding Dario, at the conclusion of the series, he and his criminal partner Esteban fled after carrying out Jose Luis Valdez’s murder.

What would Dario do about his life given that he has received his grandfather’s fortune? You’ll learn in season two, we’re certain of it.

The drama in the subsequent season is similar to that in the first. As future Mrs. Dario, Julieta commits suicide to start it all. The presence of Lys Antoine allows her to fill us in on Dario’s oedipal history.

After a string of fabrications, turns, and hookups, the puzzle is finally solved. The shocking conclusion reveals that Dario killed Julieta.

While he is up against the wall, Dario reveals his true self. The unstable figure seduces us right away until we discover the evil psychopath hiding behind the lovely façade.

Lys is still behind bars for the murder of Alberto, while Dario is now restrained to an intensive care bed after being attacked by Esteban. Dario’s despair lifts as Alma starts to recover.

If Dario is found guilty, another season may be published. The tale will probably go on, and the results will be documented. Dario may flee from Alma and avoid being apprehended.

The whole scope of Esteban’s involvement is unknown. We could comprehend it better after the third season.

Additionally, we might find out more regarding Esteban and Lucinda’s connection and whether Dario is Esteban’s child.

Alma’s road to recovery will likely be followed in the third season. She may perhaps find love once again. Watching Zoe’s story unfold after her breakup with Karina will be very interesting.