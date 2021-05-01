“Dark Hole” Premieres To No. 1 Ratings As “Taxi Driver” Sets New Personal Record

OCN’s new drama “Dark Hole” is off to a promising start!

Starring Lee Joon Hyuk and Kim Ok Bin, “Dark Hole” is a sci-fi thriller about a group of survivors fighting for their lives against mutant humans who turn into violent monsters after breathing in the dark smoke from a mysterious sinkhole.

On April 30, the new drama—which airs jointly on tvN and OCN—premiered to a positive response from viewers. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Dark Hole” scored a combined average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent across both channels.

The drama also took first place in its time slot across all cable channels among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average rating of 2.1 percent and a peak of 2.9 percent.

Meanwhile, SBS’s hit drama “Taxi Driver” achieved its highest Friday viewership ratings to date. The latest episode of the drama scored average nationwide ratings of 12.9 percent and 15.1 percent for its two parts, marking a new personal record for the show.

“Taxi Driver” was also the most-watched program to air on any channel on Friday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average rating of 7.1 percent.

Finally, JTBC’s new remake of BBC’s “Undercover” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent for its third episode.

