Dark Life Excalibur wins the GOTY at the 2021 PlayStation Talents Awards

The Spanish indie development has today experienced its eighth annual gala in which Sony has awarded the best games of the year.

Tonight the PlayStation Talents Awards 2021 gala took place, where Sony recognized the work of the independent studies of your Talents program, with awards in its different categories, in addition to that of best game of the year, in an event that has featured an illusionism show by Jorge Luengo and a concert by the fantastic pianist Elesky, in which he has interpreted some of the soundtracks más populares de PlayStation: The Last of Us Parte II, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War o Shadow of the Colossus entre otras.

Game with Best Narrative: Neon Blood Game with Better Art: Shadow of Babel Best VR Game: Hyperstacks Most Innovative Game: Space Between Us Game with Best OST: Steelbound Best Press Game: Dark Life Excalibur Best Use of DualSense: The Occultist

Finally, the award for best game of the year 2021 at the PlayStation Talents Awards 2021 has been for Dark Life Excalibur, title ZERO Studios, an action and fantasy adventure that puts us in the shoes of Aron, a human linked to the legendary sword Excalibur. Aron must find peace in a story of revenge where we will forge the most legendary legend. dark and violent by Excalibur.

An action-adventure RPG with a strong inspiration from Dark SoulsDark Life Excalibur es un Action adventure RPG with a strong inspiration in the saga of FromSoftware, Dark Souls. Its release is planned for 2022 exclusively for PS5 and it will have strong marketing and communication support from PlayStation Spain, in addition to a prize of 10,000 euros and many facilities for the publication of the project on PlayStation consoles. The rest of GOTY nominees They have also been announced at the gala, with Neon Blood, from ChaoticBrain Studios, Shadow of Babel, from Pemperor Games and Spatium Inter Nos, from Space Onion Games sharing the fight for the award. With regard to indie studios, Sony’s support does not seek to stay in its programs and its awards, the Japanese company has promised to improve communication and expand its opportunities for small studios.

