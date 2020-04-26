Dark Rey Gets Kylo Ren’s Helmet In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art

Depart a Remark
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker handled followers to numerous enjoyable surprises, however one of many extra surprising ones was the inclusion of a darkish model of Rey. Though the character was solely a imaginative and prescient of Rey’s fears for the long run, the character’s presence has remained in followers’ reminiscences. That is largely on account of her creepy look, which we’ve now realized may have included a key piece of Kylo Ren’s armor.
Adam Brockbank served as an idea artist on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and has not too long ago been treating followers to some behind-the-scenes tidbits. The newest picture he shared to his Instagram account options an early take a look at Dark Rey. Nonetheless, as an alternative of a hood, this model wears Kylo Ren’s helmet. Check out the creepy (and epic) image down under:
Simply whenever you thought Dark Rey couldn’t get any scarier, Adam Brockbank manages to surpass expectations. This truly isn’t the primary time the artist has shared idea artwork involving Dark Rey. In a previous publish, he shared one other early design that included the cloak that was in the end seen within the movie.
Coincidentally, Brockbank isn’t the one artist who’s been sharing early sketches from the manufacturing. Veteran Star Wars artist Luke D. Fisher additionally shared an alternate design for Kylo Ren’s signature head gear.
Dark Rey’s remaining look in The Rise of Skywalker was already cool sufficient, however giving her Kylo Ren’s helmet would have been a pleasant contact. In addition to including one thing distinct to the look, it might have additionally been a method to symbolically mark the connection between Rey and Ren.
Rey struggled along with her hyperlink to the Dark Aspect in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and this solely elevated when she found that her grandfather was none aside from Emperor Palpatine. However ultimately, it was Rey’s hyperlink to the Jedi of the previous that gave her the power to finish her grandfather’s reign of terror as soon as and for all. She additionally managed to assist Kylo Ren earn redemption and in the end, reclaim his id as Ben Solo.
Nonetheless, one can’t assist however surprise what would’ve occurred had Rey chosen to provide in to her darkish nature and be a part of the Sith. Would she have allowed her grandfather to eat and use her as his vessel? Or would she have killed him and chosen to take the throne herself? Each eventualities sound excessive however may’ve been attention-grabbing to see play out on the large display screen.
In the tip, it’s finest that Rey didn’t give into the Dark Aspect of the Pressure and tackle this look. However the thought of seeing somebody in a Kylo Ren helmet be revealed as Dark Rey would have been an excellent greater shocker for followers.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now accessible to stream on Digital HD, DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Extremely HD.
Add Comment