Dark Rey Gets Kylo Ren’s Helmet In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art

Rey struggled along with her hyperlink to the Dark Aspect in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and this solely elevated when she found that her grandfather was none aside from Emperor Palpatine. However ultimately, it was Rey’s hyperlink to the Jedi of the previous that gave her the power to finish her grandfather’s reign of terror as soon as and for all. She additionally managed to assist Kylo Ren earn redemption and in the end, reclaim his id as Ben Solo.