Dark season 1-2 recap: what happened in the first two seasons of the Netflix sci-fi sequence?

When tuning in to a brand new sequence of a favorite present that’s been off air for some time, it’s at all times essential to refresh your reminiscence relating to the occasions of earlier seasons – and by no means has that been extra true than for Dark, the distinctive German sci-fi sequence – which returns for a 3rd and ultimate run on Saturday 27th June.

The sequence has a famously complicated plot and knotty mythology – with seemingly a whole lot on interconnected plot threads, characters and timelines, and the second run ended on a reasonably main cliffhanger, so it’s particularly essential to stand up to hurry in time for the ultimate batch of episodes.

With that in thoughts we’ve offered a fast recap of the main occasions of the earlier 2 seasons – which we’ve tried to maintain as easy and simple to comply with as doable.

And you may additionally profit from testing our Dark household tree, which explains all the complicated connections between the totally different characters…

What happened in Dark season 1?

Let’s return to the very starting – less complicated instances earlier than the institution of a number of timelines. We begin the sequence in 2019 in the city of Winden, with the tragic demise by suicide of Michael Kahnwald – Jonas’s father. Michael has left a suicide word, however it’s eliminated by his mom, Ines, earlier than anybody is ready to learn it – immediately offering a way of intrigue.

Two months later, Jonas has returned to highschool after therapy at a psychiatric facility, and finds that his greatest pal Bartosz and his former love curiosity Martha at the moment are courting. In the meantime one other pupil at the college, Erik Obendorf, has gone lacking – whereas Ulrich Nielsen, who’s the father of Martha, Mikkel and Magnus, and is dishonest on his spouse Katharina with Jonas’ mom Hannah, is assigned to the case.

One night time Jonas, Bartosz, the three Nielsen kids, and Franziska Doppler – Magnus’ love curiosity – try to discover a stash of medicine that belonged to the lacking Erik, however whereas doing so Mikkel goes lacking in a cave close to the Winden nuclear energy plant. The subsequent day, a physique is found of a boy an analogous age to Mikkel.

In the meantime, Ulrich continues his investigation, now believing that the disappearances of Erik and Mikkel are linked, and additional that there’s some connection to his personal brother Mads, who went lacking whereas he was a youngster again in 1986. His investigation leads him to a locked door into the nuclear energy plant – however he’s denied entry by Aleksander Tiedemann, who’s the director of the plant and the father of Bartosz. Ulrich’s police companion Charlotte Doppler discovers that the newly discovered physique was dressed in garments courting again to the ’80s, whereas quite a few unusual issues start to occur about city and a mysterious stranger arrives at the resort owned by Bartosz’s mom Regina.

Now that is the place issues start to get actually bizarre: Mikkel wakes up and heads residence, however one thing just isn’t proper – he by some means appears to have travelled again in time to 1986, precisely 4 weeks after Mads Nielsen’s disappearance. He’s taken in by Egon Tiedemann – Regina’s grandfather and a Winden police officer – and ultimately taken to hospital by Ines Kahnwald, a nurse who’s crucially the mom of Michael Kahnwald – do you see the place that is going but?

Anyway, additionally in 1986 we meet Claudia Tiedemann, who’s Egon’s son and Regina’s mom, and has taken over at the energy plant. She is at odds with the former director Bernd Doppler, whose son, Helge, items her a e book titled Eine Reise durch die Zeit (A Journey By way of Time) by H. G. Tannhaus – which is able to tackle a key significance later. We additionally see teenaged variations of Ulrich and Katharina – who’re an influence couple at the highschool and each bullies, Charlotte who’s shocked by the deaths of a number of birds (a phenomenon which has been repeating in 2019), Hannah who harbours a secret, unrequited crush on Ulrich, and Regina, who’s a sufferer of bullying.

In the meantime, again in 2019 Ulrich is exploring the caves once more when he hears Mikkel, who continues to be caught in 1986, calling for assist – he grows more and more perplexed. Additionally in 2019, Charlotte’s investigation leads her to imagine that the unusual happenings in the city are related to the nuclear energy plant, whereas we uncover her marriage to Peter Doppler is ailing – he’s having an affair with a transgender lady and is discovered to have been mendacity about his whereabouts on the night time of Mikkel’s disappearance. Franciszka and Magnus develop nearer and have intercourse – whereas Charlotte’s youthful daughter Elisabeth, who’s deaf, briefly goes lacking, solely to reappear with a watch that she claims as soon as belonged to her mom and was given to her by a person named Noah. Noah appears to be important – Helge Doppler, Peter’s dementia-stricken father, is quickly discovered roaming the forest shouting that he”should cease Noah” and a pal of Elisabeth, Yasin, is approached by a hooded determine who claims to have been despatched by Noah.

Nonetheless with us? Good, as a result of Noah now seems in 1986 – as a priest visiting Mikkel, who’s now hospitalised resulting from breaking his leg whereas attempting to go residence by way of the caves. We then return to 2019 the place we uncover that one other youngster is now lacking – the pal of Elisabeth’s who had been approached by the hooded determine. A sequence of important occasions now occur in 2019: Ulrich reacts angrily when Hannah makes an attempt to rekindle their affair, the mysterious man who had checked into Regina’s resort (bear in mind him?) arranges for a parcel to be delivered to Jonas, and, bizarrely Bartosz meets Erik’s drug provider – who, it seems, is the exact same priest, Noah, who we now have simply seen visiting Mikkel in 1986, however who hasn’t aged a day. Curiouser and curiouser…

Issues actually get attention-grabbing when Jonas receives the bundle from the stranger and finds a wierd assortment of gadgets: a lightweight, a Geiger counter, and his father’s suicide letter. Jonas reads the letter and at this level one of the key revelations is made – Michael Kahnwald, his father, is the identical individual as Mikkel Nielsen. Sure, that’s proper – in 1986 Mikkel is adopted by Ines, modifications his title to Michael Kahnwald and goes on to marry Hannah and father Jonas. Armed with the new data, Jonas heads to the caves and sound finds his personal technique to 1986, after scrambling by way of a door marked Sic mundus creatus est (“Thus the world was created”).

In the meantime, it has grow to be clear that the physique that was discovered simply after Mikkel’s disappearance is definitely the physique of Mads – his physique nonetheless by some means preserved. The investigation continues and the police are lastly granted entry to the energy plant, whereas Helge Doppler emerges as a key suspect. One night time, Ulrich, who has now been suspended from his work, follows Helge and finds a e book in his room – none aside from Eine Reise durch die Zeit by HG Tannhaus. We then uncover that Helge was additionally a suspect in 1986 – and was questioned by Egon, and that he has been working with Noah – and was behind the disappearances of Erik and Yasin.

Now, as if two timelines weren’t sufficient – it’s time to introduce a 3rd! In 1953, the our bodies of Yasin and Erik are discovered by two cops – a youthful Egon Tiedeman and Daniel Kahnwald, the police chief. Then Ulrich – who was attempting to get to 1986 however has overshot – arrives and meets some locals and takes the e book to it’s writer H.G Tannhaus, although he’s not conscious of the e book, because it has not but been written…

Now Ulrich quickly comes throughout the 9-year-old Helge, and realises that if he can kill him now, the tragic occasions of years later won’t ever happen – so he smashes his head in with a stone and leaves him to die, though he truly finally ends up regaining consciousness. In fact, trying to homicide a 9 yr outdated youngster just isn’t actually thought-about an appropriate factor to do, and claiming that he was doing so to forestall future tragedy just isn’t actually thought-about a viable defence, so Ulrich finally ends up jailed.

Proper, now let’s head again to 1986, the place Ulrich has additionally been arrested – although he’s quickly freed, after it seems he has been falsely accused of rape by the jealous Hannah. In the meantime, Claudia finds that her canine from 1953 had all of the sudden appeared and begins to look into that important e book that was gifted to her by Helge. She can also be nonetheless struggling hassle at the energy plant, with Bernd having confirmed that some hidden barrels include byproducts of a small meltdown, and so she hires a person named Aleksander Köhler, who has just lately arrived in city and it transpires is utilizing a false identification, to cowl it up. That very same Aleksander Köhler is, of course, who we all know of as Aleksander Tiedemann in 2019. Additionally in 1986, we see an argument between Helge and Noah, and it turns into clear the causes for Noah’s abduction of the boys: he was attempting to create a time machine, however it failed they usually died.

Again in 2019, Regina discovers the analysis that has been carried out by the Stranger, and Bartosz, after being approached by his supposedly useless grandmother Claudia, finally ends up becoming a member of forces with Noah. Talking of Noah, he’s a busy man – we now see him in 1953, equivalent to the model of him we’ve seen in each 1986 and 2019, providing assist to Helge’s mom – provided that her son continues to be lacking.

Now, a phrase on HG Tannhaus, the clockmaker and writer chargeable for this seemingly essential e book. In 1953, he finds and is fascinated by Ulrich’s smartphone. Then, in 1986 – now an outdated man – he’s visited by The Stranger, and the pair talk about the principle of time journey by way of wormholes. The Stranger now confirms what has been obvious for some time – Winden is residence to at least one such wormhole, which permits individuals to journey 33 years into the previous or future. He then brings out a tool which he claims is succesful of destroying the wormhole, and asks Tannhaus to repair it. When The Stranger leaves Tannhaus compares the machine with one other model of it, the blueprints of which, we quickly discover, got to him by the 2019 model of Claudia (the model who had appeared to Bartosz) again in 1953.

The season one finale, is, as is to be anticipated, motion packed. We discover that it was Peter Doppler who had first discovered Mads’ physique in 2019 – however he was advised to maneuver it by Claudia. We then go to 1986, the place Jonas is kidnapped by Noah and Helge, as he’s trying to deliver Mikkel again to 2019. Helge’s 2019 self has additionally travelled again to 1986 to try to kill the youthful model of himself, however finally ends up unintentionally killing his older model as a substitute. In the meantime, in 2019 Charlotte is wanting into the assault on Helge in 1953 and comes throughout Ulrich’s mugshot.

Jonas quickly wakes to search out himself in Noah’s bunker, the place he’s joined by The Stranger, who – watch for it – it seems is an older model of Jonas himself. Older Jonas now makes an attempt to destroy the wormhole utilizing his now fastened machine, however it seems that in trying to destroy it he’s truly creating the wormhole in the first place. As the wormhole is created, 9 year-old Helge regains consciousness and turns into related to Jonas in the bunker in 1986 – which ends in them each leaping ahead in time – Helge to 1986 and Jonas to one more new timeline – 2052, the place Winden has grow to be a desolate wasteland. And breathe…

What happened in Dark season 2?

You would possibly suppose that the second season would begin in a timeline that has already been established – purchase you’ll be mistaken. As a substitute, the season two opener finds us in 1921, the place we discover two males – together with a younger Noah – trying to constructing a passage into the cave that may later be used as the portal. Noah quickly kills the different man, and it turns into clear that he’s working beneath the directions of his older self and a brand new character known as Adam, a facially disfigured man who’s the head of an organisation referred to as Sic Mundus. Adam instructs the older Noah to fetch the lacking pages of Claudia’s diary – that may apparently be mandatory to arrange for the apocalypse, which is about to happen on June 27th 2020.

This takes us again to the unique timeline, the place it’s now 21st June 2020, in different phrases, six days earlier than the supposed apocalypse. On condition that Helge, Jonas and Ulrich have now all been added to the lacking individuals checklist, Winden has introduced in a brand new investigator, Clausen, to assist Charlotte piece all of it collectively. In the meantime Bartosz and Martha break up, Katharina desperately searches the caves, grownup Jonas exhibits up once more and divulges his true identification to his mom, Hannah and Aleksander arranges for a truck of radioactive waste to be pushed into the energy plant.

Now, in 2053, in the post-apocalyptic wasteland, we’re reunited with the unique Jonas – who plans to return in time and cease the apocalypse however is prevented from doing so by one of the few survivors, an grownup model of Elisabeth Doppler, who’s now main the group. Ignoring her directions to not enter the energy plant, Jonas discovers a mysterious giant floating sphere inside the particle reactor. He later learns, with the assist of recordings made by Claudia, that that is the God Particle – which permits for time journey. However provided that he has damaged Elisabeth’s cardinal rule, Jonas is sentenced, first to demise by hanging earlier than she determined to simply jail him as a substitute. He’s then freed by Silja, Elisabeth’s interpreter, and the pair head to the God particle, with Jonas heading inside. Later Silja is confronted by the grownup Elisabeth at gunpoint, although Elisabeth admits that she is conscious of the existence of the God Particle.

Now, again to the ’80s timeline, the place we at the moment are in 1987. We’re reacquainted with Mikkel (who’s now Michael and is struggling to adapt to his new life), Egon (who has retired, is struggling with most cancers, and is starting to surprise about the circumstances in 1953) and Claudia (who’s visited by her older self and given particulars about time journey). Egon visits Ulrich in the psychiatric facility, the place he has been held ever since the occasions of 1953, and now seems to be outdated and haggard, and the pair talk about the case – with Ulrich reprimanding Egon. In a later assembly between the pair, Egon exhibits Ulrich a photograph of Mikkel – which ends up in Ulrich attacking him, having to be restrained.

Again in 2020, it’s now 5 days till the apocalypse, and Regina – who’s affected by breast most cancers – informs Charlotte and Clausen about grownup Jonas’ analysis which she had found in season 1. Charlotte is shocked by the proof – particularly the web page of Tannhaus’ e book, provided that she, it seems, was raised by Tannhaus. In the meantime grownup Jonas and Hannah journey again to 1987 and observe down Ines and Mikkel, earlier than later returning to 2020 and assembly Peter and Charlotte in the bunker and explaining the time journey principle to a sceptical Katharina.

In the meantime in 1954, Helge lastly returns after having been lacking for seven months – now wanting disfigured and talking solely to Noah, with whom he has spent the period in-between in 1987, the place the pair have been constructing a time machine. We meet Agnes, a former member of Sic Mundus and Noah’s sister, who talks with the aged model of Claudia after which meets her brother offering him with the location of these all essential lacking pages. Noah then kills Claudia and retrieves the pages – however seems to be sad with what he has discovered.

Jonas, having travelled utilizing the God Particle, now finds himself in 1921, the place he briefly meets youthful Noah and Agnes earlier than attempting to get again to 2020 by way of the portal, which is unattainable since, of course, it has not but been constructed. Quickly Jonas is taken to satisfy Adam, who in one other twist, seems to be one more older model of Jonas. Jonas refuses to imagine that he may grow to be Adam, who clearly has very totally different attitudes to him, whereas Adam informs Jonas a few “loophole” that may let him journey anyplace and alter the previous. Unsurprisingly, Jonas determined to return to 2019, the place he plans to cease his father from killing himself – one thing he reckons will stop all of this from occurring in the first place.

Again in 2020, the 1987 model of Claudia arrives does some analysis at the library the place she discovers her father’s demise, which happens in 1987. Sh then returns again to the ’80s timeline – the place she convinces Egon to maneuver in together with her in an try to cease his demise. In the meantime, Aleksander – whose unique surname Köhler has now been revealed to Clausen, is beneath intense scrutiny, and Martha, Magnus, Franziska and Elisabeth discover Bartosz carrying the time machine in the caves, taking it off him and abandoning him. Katharina then talks about the time journey revelations together with her kids, earlier than approaching Hannah for additional assist. In the meantime Magnus, Martha, Franziska and Elisabeth return to the caves, and Bartosz explains the time machine, earlier than taking them to 1987. In 1987, Ulrich escapes the ward and retrieves Mikkel – however earlier than the pair can run off collectively Ulrich is caught by the police and the case is handled as a kidnapping.

Jonas arrives again in 2019 as deliberate, witnesses his 2019 self leaving the lake, after which shares an intimate second with Martha. That night time 2019 Jonas has intercourse with Martha at a celebration of Ulrich and Katharina’s anniversary – the identical night time Ulrich’s affair with Hannah begins. In the meantime, 2020 Jonas goes forward along with his plan and tries to speak his father out of suicide – at which level we uncover one other twist. It seems Michael hadn’t been contemplating suicide. Quickly after, aged Claudia arrives and explains that Michael should die in 2019 as an grownup and Mikkel should journey to the previous as a baby in order that Jonas could be conceived, as his position in the cycle is massively important.

The penultimate episode of season two noticed three totally different storylines play out, one in the 1950s timeline, one in the 1980s timeline and one in the 202os timeline. In 1954, Hannah arrives on the scene, figuring out herself as Katharina Nielsen and planning to go to Ulrich – seemingly to free him. However in one of the coldest strikes ever, she finally ends up leaving him there instead- claiming that she doesn’t that he would depart Katherina for her. In 1987, in attempting to forestall her father’s demise Claudia unintentionally kills him, earlier than she is visited by 2020 Jonas who claims {that a} change to the timeline continues to be doable. And in 2020, Martha meets grownup Jonas and discovers to her shock that he’s technically her nephew, whereas Clausen additional questions Aleksander.

In the season finale we discover younger Jonas and 1987 Claudia wandering by way of the caves with the machine, with Jonas explaining that her older model had taught him how one can save the world, and that Adam needs to destroy it. In the meantime in 2020 Charlotte discovers that Aleksander buried the radioactive waste in the energy plant – including that she believes Clausen coming into the space throughout the investigation will trigger the apocalypse.

In 1921 Noah, having advised Adam about the found misplaced pages, tries to kill him – however stops when Adam exhibits an image of Elisabeth, who it seems will grow to be Noah’s spouse and due to this fact Charlotte’s mom.(which implies, of course, that Elisabeth is directly Charlotte’s mom and her daughter…) In the meantime, older variations of Magnus and Franziska, have additionally turned up in 1921, and together with Agnes shoot Noah.

We then head again to younger Jonas and 1987 Claudia who activate the time machine in the caves in an try to attach the previous and future, earlier than we see younger Noah go to grownup Jonas in his 2020 home – giving him a letter from Martha. Younger Jonas and Martha then reunite, however it’s a quick lived assembly – with Adam quickly arriving, taking pictures and killing Martha. At the identical time, in the energy plant, Clausen opens the radioactive waste drums – which comprises darkish matter.

In 2053, Elisabeth activates the machine, whereas grownup Magnus and Franziska do the identical in 1921, in doing so activating the darkish matter in 2020. As Katharina enters the cave and opens the Sic Mundus gate, the darkish matter creates a portal connecting 2053 Elisabeth with 2020 Charlotte and the apocalypse ensues.

After which the massive cliffhanger: with Jonas wanting over Martha’s useless physique, somebody seems at the door and it’s… one other model of Martha. Jonas seems to be, as you’ll do, extraordinarily puzzled – earlier than the new Martha informs him that she just isn’t from one other time, however one other world. And with that, the credit roll…

