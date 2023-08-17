Dark Side Of The 2000s Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A new drama series called Dark Side Of The 2000s, Season 1, will air soon. Following the announcement of the concert, the audience had a strong curiosity in learning more about Dark Side in the 2000s.

Mark Lysakowski and John Brunton from Insight Productions, as well as Matthew Ginsburg and Tim Healy from Railsplitter Pictures, are the executive producers in Dark Side of the 2000s. Lee Hoffman is the executive producer of Vice TV. Vanessa Hill, a producer, is a female.

The new documentary “Dark Side of the 2000s” transports us back to that decade while presenting a wealth of intriguing, intriguing, and hitherto untold stories.

Here, we’ll learn more about Dark Side in the 2000s Episode 1 and its broadcast date. The focus of the program will be discovering all of the obscure or unnoticed events that took place in the 2000s.

Following the tales will reveal numerous sinister truths that may astound us beyond belief, and we’ll be able to view this through no other than the eyes of those who have already experienced it.

A 10-episode television series called “Dark Side of the 2000s” will explore the underreported tales of the time and provide perspectives from those who lived through it.

On July 18 at 10 p.m. EST on Vice TV, the first episode of the series will make its debut. Philo, DirecTV, plus Sling are three streaming services that viewers may use to access it.

New customers may sign up for free trials of Philo and DirecTV, while Sling provides a 50% first-month discount.

“Dark Side of the 2000s” will discuss topics from the aughts, such as the radio battles between Howard Stern as well as Opie & Anthony, “TRL,” the rise of TMZ, Lindsay Lohan, Charlie Sheen’s “Two and a Half Men” conflict, “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” “The Bachelor,” Siegfried & Roy, and men’s lifestyle magazines, or “lad mags.”

Tuesday evenings at 9/8c, Vice TV’s documentary “Dark Side of the 2000s” is shown. With a trial, stream fresh episodes for free on Philo, Fubo, Sling, as well as DIRECTV Stream.

“Dark Side of the 2000s” is a new offshoot from Vice TV’s “Dark Side” program that should particularly resonate with millennial consumers.

Dark Side Of The 2000s Season 1 Release Date

On July 18, 2023, the first season of Dark Side from the 2000s will be released. Early in 2022, development on the series was underway.

As a result, it may be released in late 2023 and early 2024. Regarding the series’ premise and the scheduled premiere date, the creators have remained silent.

Fans are advised to wait patiently as the actual date is probably going to be announced in the press very soon. Additionally, as soon as the material is available to the public, we will inform the release area.

Dark Side Of The 2000s Season 1 Cast

Chris Kirkpatrick, Tara Reid, and Kelly Stables will all be featured in the first season of Dark Side And The 2000s.

As the primary voice actor from its predecessor, “Dark Side of the ’90s,” which aired the second installment last summer, Mark McGrath narrates the new show.

Along with its spinoffs, “Dark Side of Comedy” and “Dark Side of Football,” Vice’s “Dark Side” franchise includes the original wrestler docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring.”

The “Dark Side of the 2000s” trailer, which features Tara Reid, Jon Gosselin, Chris Kirkpatrick, Quddus, as Kelly Stables in interviews, may be seen below.

Dark Side Of The 2000s Season 1 Trailer

Dark Side Of The 2000s Season 1 Plot

‘Dark Side of the 2000s’ dives into the unseen history of the decade, exposing dark secrets and intimate insights from the individuals who observed it all firsthand.

Topics covered include outlandish shock jocks, record-breaking reality TV, the emergence of celebrity gossip, and the fall of a child star.

The first episode of Dark Side of the 2000s, dubbed “Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus,” will air very shortly.

This documentary’s first episode will reveal the real subject matter of the program as well as some previously unknown information.

Every episode will have fresh, unseen tales that viewers need to comprehend from those who have really experienced them. We’re sure we’ll notice a link to Jon with Kate Plus as the episode’s title is about them.

The new “Dark Side in the 2000s” docuseries on Vice TV investigates a variety of themes that are peculiar to that time period and, upon closer examination, expose cultural realities about it.

“Jon & Kate Plus 8,” a reality program from 2007 that followed a couple with their eight kids, was discussed in episode one.

The 2000s witnessed a boom in reality television, with TLC driving the trend with shows focusing on big families like Jon and Kate Gosselin’s, the Duggars’, and most recently the Plaths from “Welcome to Platteville.”

Documentaries like “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” and “Dark Side of the 2000s” uncover nefarious family secrets that are concealed behind meticulous camera work, tight parental discipline, and a façade of all-American perfection.