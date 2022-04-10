Dark Souls 3 as an Easter soundtrack: this town hall announcement plays on NG+

The City Council of Yecla has used the main theme of the FromSoftware game to promote its parties.

The Easter 2020 is here and our streets are prepared to receive the most devout believers in these solemn holidays. The Municipality of Yecla has announced its festivities with an announcement accompanied by a soundtrack that is somewhat familiar to us: it is the main topic from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki’s acclaimed game, Dark Souls III.

As you might expect, there are no further references to the game in the ad, however the soundtrack fits especially well with the liturgy of the parties Of course, the announcement has generated a stir on social networks, quickly going viral and filling with witty comments about this curious situation.

This is not the first time that we have seen announcements of the holidays accompanied by video game soundtracks, surprisingly, Canal Sur used a theme from Blasphemous to promote Holy Week a little over a month ago: “we love to have come full circle and that our own television uses us as a musical reference to be part of the letter of introduction of a Holy Week that Andalusians already longed for after 2 years of pandemic”, he shared The Game Kitchen.

As we have seen, the latest installment of Dark Souls continues to be a benchmark in many ways for video games that increasingly provide more cultural elements in all areas of our society. If you haven’t played this essential title yet, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Dark Souls III available.

