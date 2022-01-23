Dark Souls 3 faces a security breach on PC that has led to the closure of PvP servers

FromSoftware is working to resolve an issue that could affect more of the company’s games.

Dark Souls 3 continues to be one of FromSoftware’s most played titles on PC, and it has been this same community that has rushed to notify the company of a security breach detected, that would allow entry to attackers, being able to access computer information, even execute code on their computers or install malicious software.

As reddit users have pointed out, this same security problem could affect Elden Ring, further aggravating the situation. Bandai Namco I have taken good note, replying in the same thread, assuring that they are already taking action, “A report on this matter has been sent to the relevant internal teams, we appreciate the information!”

The interruption in activity is not affecting the consolesThe company has not been slow to get to work on it, temporarily closing the PVP servers of Dark Souls 3 and other installments of the saga. “The PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily disabled to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with the online services. The Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Edition servers will follow shortly.”

It should be noted that, as specified by the company, this period of inactivity will not affect PlayStation or Xbox PVP servers. At the moment we do not know how long the servers will remain closed. The Dark Souls saga has become an icon in the industry, so much so that Hidetaka Miyazaki’s next title, Elden Ring, has positioned itself as the most anticipated game by Steam users.

