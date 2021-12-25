Dark Souls and Dungeons & Dragons? This board game already has a trailer and promises more role by Lordran

From Software and Bandai Namco collaborate on this proposal, which would be the second board game based on the title.

The influence of Dark Souls has crossed the screens. We have seen it with its first board game, which managed to be funded on Kickstarter in just a few minutes, and it seems that we will continue to observe such a phenomenon with a second proposal of the style. Steamforged Games, who had already collaborated with From Software and Bandai Namco in the creation of the initial board game, have returned to the fray with Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game.

Although his trailer ties in beautifully with the Dark Souls universe (with a bonfire as the core of the video), it does not provide details about his mechanical. Therefore, we will have to wait for Steamforged Games to decide to give more information about a board game that has already highlighted its high doses of ‘roleplay’, as well as its compatibility with the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons.

It should be noted that this it’s not the first job Steamforged Games within the field of board games, as they have carried out more projects in addition to the one we have already discussed with Dark Souls. In this sense, the company has also become known with proposals around the universes of Resident Evil, Monster Hunter World and Horizon Zero Dawn, so their experience in the field will help them in their new adventure through the kingdom of Lordran.

At the moment, no release date has been given for this new board game, but we can go finding out about your news through its website. On the other hand, it will be necessary to see how this game reaches Spanish lands, since Steamforged Games received to much critics for the terrible Spanish translation of his first Dark Souls board game.

More about: Dark Souls, Board Game, From Software and Steamforged Games.