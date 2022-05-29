Dark Souls is still without multiplayer on PC, but FromSoftware wants to reassure players

The titles of the saga faced a security breach that led the company to close servers.

The multiplayer on pc from Dark Souls is living a drama since FromSoftware faced a security breach at the beginning of the year that exposed players to the entry of attackers, who could access computer information, even execute code on their computers or install malicious software.

This is an issue that players had been bringing to Bandai Namco’s attention, and it ended with the closure of multiplayer modes in the Dark Souls series on PC, initially, until after the release of Elden Ring. FromSoftware wanted a safe release for Hidetaka Miyazaki’s new RPG, opting to suspend multiplayer in his previous titles while they worked to solve their problems.

However, months passed and Dark Souls players were wondering about their PvP servers, especially when Steam removed the multiplayer tags from the series. Given the growing concern, FromSoftware has spoken in a statement published by PC Gamer: “Currently, we are in the process of restoring the servers online for the Dark Souls series on PC”.

“We plan restore online service for each game progressivelyrecovering the servers of Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem”, assured the company, although without sharing specific data or deadlines for servers to return to normal: “We will provide additional updates as soon as the restore program is complete. We want to thank all of our players for their patience and understanding as we work to fix this issue.”

