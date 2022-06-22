Dark Souls will receive a novel from the author of Star Wars X-Wing and The New Jedi Order

Veteran writer Michael A. Stackpole will narrate the new work from the Hidetaka Miyazaki universe: Masque of Vindication.

The Dark Souls universe has expanded to form a huge community of fans who dreams of new adventures. We’ve had a whole series of comics from the dark worlds of Hidetaka Miyazaki and even huge statues with prohibitive prices, but this time, we can get lost in the pages of a new novel of the saga.

Dark Souls: Masque of Vindication is the name of the new book by the successful writer Michael A. Stackpoleknown for the BattleTech works, the Warrior trilogy or those located in the universe of Star Wars and published in the late 1990s, such as the X-Wing Saga and The New Jedi Order.

“In an underground tomb, a man who should have been dead wakes up in the dark, gradually regaining his senses,” narrates the synopsis of the work shared by Yen Press, “he has forgotten his past and does not even remember his name.” Stackpole introduces us to an amnesiac sorcerer whom we will meet as Ferranos.

Waking up in the crypt and confronting a reanimated corpse, Ferranos will follow his instincts to make his way through an epic adventure. The novel promises to expand the myths and legends of the franchise of video games. will hit the market next October 25although for the moment its edition has only been confirmed in English and Japanese. If you are a fan of FromSoftware games and reading, at 3DJuegos we recommend 7 dark fantasy books that may interest you.

