Dark Universe Holdover Bride Of Frankenstein Has Found New Life At Universal

Again when Universal Footage was nonetheless pushing forward with its Dark Universe franchise, the plan was for a brand new model of Bride of Frankenstein to be the second film out the gate, with The Mummy having kicked issues off in summer time 2017. As everyone knows, the Dark Universe did not launch, and whereas Universal has pushed forward with standalone films centered on its iconic monsters, Bride of Frankenstein’s destiny has been shrouded in uncertainty.
Again in February, it was reported that Oscar-winning producer Amy Pascal was on the lookout for a option to convey Bride of Frankenstein to the large display screen. Because it seems, the present well being disaster has breathed new life into the undertaking, with producer David Koepp, who wrote the Bride of Frankenstein script, revealing:
That was one factor I did throughout quarantine – I introduced again Bride of Frankenstein into a spot the place I sort of all the time needed it to be. Universal was very gracious to let me strive once more. As a result of they’d equipped and shut down famously within the Dark Universe fiasco. Effectively, not fiasco, however disappointment. So I’ve a model now they usually have a model that all of us actually like. I believe they’re speaking to administrators now.
Initially slated to return out in February 2019, Magnificence and the Beast director Invoice Condon was tapped to helm Bride of Frankenstein, with Angelina Jolie being lined up for the eponymous function and Javier Bardem enjoying Frankenstein’s monster. Issues acquired far sufficient alongside within the inventive course of that units began being constructed, however by October 2017, simply 4 months after The Mummy did not critically or commercially impress, Bride of Frankenstein’s launch date was pulled and the Dark Universe shared continuity was scrapped.
Now although, it’s wanting like Bride of Frankenstein is again on observe to really occurring, per David Koepp’s feedback to Collider. As for the scope of the function, right here’s what Koepp needed to say when requested if Bride of Frankenstein would work off of the identical form “value efficient, extremely worthwhile Blumhouse mannequin” used on this yr’s The Invisible Man, Koepp responded:
It’s not the nice huge, $150 million extravaganza with large film stars. It’s not as scaled down as Invisible Man however rather more affordable, doable factor, with, I believe, a very cool concept and it’s all current day.
So now we all know that whereas Invoice Condon was initially chosen to direct Bride of Frankenstein, a brand new filmmaker will likely be taking up that undertaking, although it is laborious to say who that may find yourself being. Within the meantime, contemplating how effectively The Invisible Man carried out, going an analogous small-scale route with Bride of Frankenstein looks as if the appropriate name.
Bride of Frankenstein is only one of many Universal Monsters-related tasks in growth post-Dark Universe fall. Different embrace a James Wan-produced Frankenstein-like film, a brand new Dracula film directed by Karyn Kusama and a Wolfman reboot that may star Ryan Gosling.
