Dark Waters And 7 Other Movies That Showcase Mark Ruffalo’s Excellent Acting

Shutter Island

Shutter Island is without doubt one of the films that’s anchored by such a robust efficiency by its lead actor, Leonardo DiCaprio on this case, that you simply overlook in regards to the phenomenal supporting forged. However Mark Ruffalo’s portrayal of U.S. Marshal Chuck Aule (who seems to be the misplaced physician Lester Sheehan) is exceptional when you think about the very fact he’s giving a efficiency of a personality whose complete purpose is to persuade one other character that he’s another person. Bouncing forwards and backwards between the roles reveals Ruffalo’s vary as an actor, and it could be onerous to search out somebody higher outfitted to deal with the subtlety of the roles.