Darkest Dungeon 2 fixes release window for its full version and promises significant readjustments

Although the game is already available in Early Access, it has yet to introduce content, routes, and more.

Video games allow us to delve into adventures that range from the fantastic to the bloodiest chaos. Darkest Dungeon 2 is included in this last group thanks to an experience that, following in the footsteps of the first installment, invites us to overcome a very high difficulty. And that is why those who are passionate about challenges have not been slow to try this sequel that is already in Early Access.

Darkest Dungeon 2 will release its full version in February 2023There is no doubt that Darkest Dungeon 2 has challenged even the most analytical user, but from Red Hook they are aware that there is still busy in front. In this sense, they have wanted to share the roadmap for the coming months with the players and, incidentally, prepare us for a full version that will arrive at some point in february 2023.

The developers announce this new release window in the latest article on their official website, where they also specify some of the new features that will come to the game in the form of patches. Without giving us specific dates, Red Hook assures that a new progression systemsince the current one lacks significant actions, and will change some aspects of the relationswhich guarantees more tension and surprises in battles.

On the other hand, Red Hook wants to emulate some of the feel of the first Darkest Dungeon without turning this sequel into a shallow expansion. That is why they intend to develop new obstacles and actions that lead us to unexpected outcomes on each route, although they also warn us that they will introduce mini-bosses such as the Cultist Exemplar, the Collector and a third secret threat.

From Red Hook they are aware that they have many ideas on the table, so now they will focus on check beading system to improve all possible aspects. And it is that, although the game is still in Early Access, the difficulties it presents have already convinced a good handful of players. We too have ridden this wave and as you can read in our first impressions of Darkest Dungeon 2, the title has some decisions that they managed to hook us.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More on: Darkest Dungeon II, Darkest Dungeon, Red Hook, Launch Window, Turns, and Role.