Darkish Horse and Megastar Wars in combination once more: there will probably be new comics and graphic novels of the saga subsequent yr

For the reason that debut of the primary Megastar Wars comedian in 1977, the franchise has made its house virtually solely in Wonder Comics or Darkish Horse Comics. It appears, the brand new philosophy in 2022 will probably be: why no longer each?

Darkish Horse has introduced that it has regained the rights to submit new Megastar Wars comics and graphic novels.. Then again, Wonder will proceed to submit its personal Megastar Wars comics and collections of present subject material. It seems that that Darkish Horse is changing IDW Publishing because the host of Megastar Wars tales for every age and with out continuity, whilst Wonder will proceed to concentrate on the principle titles tied without delay to the continuity of the Disney + films and sequence.

No explicit comedian has been introduced but, even if the Darkish Horse press unlock feedback “adventures in each and every age, from the Top Republic to the upward thrust of the First OrderIt additionally is still noticed if Darkish Horse will proceed present IDW initiatives like Megastar Wars Adventures.

Wonder in the beginning held the rights to the Megastar Wars comics from 1977 to 1987, and its per thirty days sequence have been some of the first initiatives to expand the franchise past the unique trilogy. Darkish Horse then received the rights in 1991, with early initiatives like Darkish Empire and Stories of the Jedi serving to to determine the fledgling Megastar Wars Expanded Universe. Rights reverted to Wonder in 2015, as a part of Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm Ltd..

“Darkish Horse has a wealthy historical past publishing Megastar Wars comics and graphic novels“CEO Mike Richardson stated in a commentary.”Megastar Wars is a saga a lot liked through all folks and I’ve been a fan since I noticed the unique movie nineteen instances throughout its premiere. I’m thrilled that Darkish Horse is bringing new tales from this unbelievable galaxy again to lifestyles and It’s not that i am exaggerating after I say that we can not wait to deliver those new adventures to enthusiasts of every age.“

