‘Darkwing Duck’ Reboot in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

A “Darkwing Duck” reboot is in early growth at Disney Plus, Selection has realized from sources.

No author is at the moment connected to the challenge, however sources say it will likely be govt produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee of Level Gray Photos. McAtee will oversee the challenge for the firm.

Reps for Level Gray didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark. Disney declined to remark.

The unique “Darkwing Duck” was created by Tad Stones and ran from 1991-1992 for 3 seasons and 91 episodes. It initially aired on The Disney Channel and ABC whereas additionally airing in syndication. The sequence adopted the titular duck superhero, who lived an odd suburban life below the secret id of Drake Mallard. He’s assisted in his crime preventing by his sidekick and pilot Launchpad McQuack. He’s additionally typically assisted by his adopted daughter, Gosalyn. The present featured the voices of Jim Cummings as Darkwing Duck, Christine Cavanaugh as Gosalyn, and Terry McGovern as Launchpad.

The present had connections to fellow Disney animated sequence “DuckTales,” with Launchpad showing in each the unique “DuckTales” and the current reboot. Most lately, Darkwing and Gosalyn appeared in the rebooted present as effectively. In that model, Darkwing is a fictional character from an outdated superhero TV sequence. In Season 2, Mallard, the president of the Darkwing Duck fan membership, will get the likelihood to develop into Darkwing in actual life and begins preventing crime. Gosalyn was launched in Season 3.

Ought to the challenge go to sequence, it might be the newest Disney Plus tackle a well known property. The streamer at the moment airs the sequence “Excessive College Musical: The Musical: The Sequence,” based mostly on the “Excessive College Musical” movie franchise. They’re additionally prepping a female-led reboot of “Doogie Howser M.D.” and a sequel sequence to the movie “Willow” amongst a number of others.

Along with their movie work, Level Gray at the moment has a number of reveals on the air on each premium cable and streaming. The corporate produces the Showtime comedy “Black Monday,” which was lately renewed for a 3rd season. At Amazon, Level Gray produces the hit comedian e-book adaptation “The Boys.” The present has confirmed so widespread that Amazon not solely greenlit a 3rd season and an after-show, but additionally introduced growth on a by-product.

Level Gray is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.