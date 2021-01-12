Darren Aronofsky, Brendan Fraser Team on ‘The Whale’

Darren Aronofsky will direct Brendan Fraser in “The Whale,” an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter’s play a few morbidly overweight recluse.

A24 has world rights to the movie. “The Whale” was critically acclaimed when it debuted Off-Broadway in 2012, successful each the Drama Desk Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for excellent play.

It’s the story of a 600-pound middle-aged man named Charlie and his makes an attempt to reconnect together with his 17-year-old daughter. The 2 grew to become estranged after Charlie deserted his household for his homosexual lover, who later died. Charlie then turned to compulsive consuming out of grief.

Aronofsky’s Protozoa Photos may also produce the movie. The director scored raves and a powerful following with the likes of “Requiem for a Dream” and “Black Swan.” Nonetheless, his most up-to-date effort, “Mom!,” was divisive and a industrial bomb when it premiered in 2017, grossing $44.5 million on a $30 million funds and struggling some withering opinions together with a number of raves.

Fraser lately appeared on FX’s “Belief,” incomes some optimistic notices. Nevertheless it’s been awhile since he was on Hollywood’s A-list because the star of “George of the Jungle” and “The Mummy” franchise. Maybe he’s only a showy function away from reminding audiences and Hollywood what they initially embraced, and Charlie sounds prefer it may mark a profession comeback if he pulls off the transformation. Aronofsky managed to do one thing comparable with Mickey Rourke, one other previously scorching expertise whose profession was working on fumes earlier than he hit with 2008’s “The Wrestler.”

Aronofsky is repped by CAA and Fraser is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Leisure. Deadline broke the information about Aronofsky and Fraser’s new mission.