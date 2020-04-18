Darren Aronofsky Left His Batman Movie After Studio Wanted Former Teen Icon Instead Of Joaquin Phoenix

Darren Aronofsky was engaged on his Batman film from late 2000-2001; at the moment, Joaquin Phoenix had appeared in motion pictures like Parenthood and Gladiator, whereas Freddie Prinze Jr. was greatest identified for function like I Know What You Did Final Summer season and She’s All That. Contemplating how a lot of a teen icon he was, one might actually make the argument that Prinze was the extra well-known of the 2 again then, and evidently Warner Bros was desirous about having a extra “clear reduce” Bruce Wayne.