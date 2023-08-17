Darren Kent, Who Played A Role In Game Of Thrones Died At Age 36:

Darren Kent, an actor who appeared on Game of Thrones as well as EastEnders, passed away at the age of 36. On Tuesday, August 15, Kent’s agency wrote that he had “passed away peacefully upon Friday” with his family and best friend by his side.

“It is alongside deep sadness that we have to inform you that our close companion as well as client Darren Kent died away painlessly upon Friday,” Carey Dodd Associates said. “His best friend and parents are with him. During this hard time, our thoughts and affection are with his family.”

Darren Was An Actor, Director, As Well As Writer With A Lot Of Talent:

The post went on to say, “Darren was not only a good actor, director, and writer, but also one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”

Being an element of his journey has been an honor and a pleasure. “Farewell, my friend. There have been reports that Kent died because of “long-term health problems,” but no one has said what those problems were.

His talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, said on Tuesday that Kent “passed peacefully last Friday surrounded by family and dear friends.”

Darren Has A Skin Condition, Osteoporosis, And Arthritis:

There was no information about why he died, but he had a rare skin disease, osteoporosis, and gout during his work. “His strong determination and joy of life inspired everyone he met, and he is going to be remembered primarily for his abilities but also as a kind and generous friend.”

Kent was born as well as raised within Essex, England. He made his acting debut in 2004 on the British comedy show “Shameless” and in 2008 in the Kiefer Sutherland horror movie “Mirrors.”

In the season 4 end of “Game of Thrones” in 2014, he played a goatherd who showed Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, the burned body of his child, who had been killed by one of her dragons.

Kent Also Played Parts In The Limited Series “Les Miserables” As Well As The British Soap Opera “EastEnders”:

Kent also had parts during the 2018-19 limited series “Les Miserables” and the British soap opera “EastEnders.” Most recently, he was in a funny scene with Chris Pine as an annoying reanimated body in the fantasy movie “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

Director Jonathan Goldstein wrote a dedication to Kent on X, which used to be Twitter. He said that Kent was “a sweet, talented, funny actor who passed away too soon.”

Kent was a filmmaker who had graduated from the Italia Conti Stage School in 2007. In 2021, he directed an episode of the BBC show “The Break” and the short film “You Know Me,” which won best director as well as best short at the London International Monthly Film Festival in January.

The actor, who suffered from a rare skin condition, also won Best Actor at the 2012 Van d’Or Independent Film Awards for his part in Sunny Boy, in which he played a boy with a rare skin disease that kept him from being in the sun.

Online, Jane Gull Said Nice Things About The Late Actor:

Jane Gull, who directed the movie, is one of the people who have written about the late star online. She wrote, “What a privilege it was to be your friend and to collaborate with you on so many projects over the years.” “Without you, life won’t be the same. I will really miss you. “Rest in peace, sweet Darren Kent.”

The X/Twitter account for her 2023 picture Love Without Walls, in which Kent also appeared, called him a “acting luminary whose creativity inspired as well as left an indelible mark on and off-screen.”

Ben Trebilcook Also Paid Tribute To The The Actor On The X:

Screenwriter Ben Trebilcook additionally said, “Love as well as thoughts to all the family and friends of our brilliant, loving spirit of a friend, Darren Kent, who passed away on Friday.

“Darren, a writer, actress, and director from Essex, was in charge of our short film You Know Me, which won an award. Darren was a real character who had been always making things and was always positive and supportive.